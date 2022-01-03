ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, SC

Suspect in Cherokee Co. shooting turns self in

By Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A woman wanted on charges of attempted murder following a December shooting at a Cherokee County apartment complex turned herself in Monday afternoon to deputies.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Nyasia Jakila Rice of Spartanburg, turned herself in around 12:50 p.m.

Rice is charged with two counts of Attempted Murder, Discharging Firearm into a Dwelling, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and two counts of Malicious Damage to Property.

Deputies said shots were fired at the Creekside Apartments on Overbrook Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on December 23.

Investigators were able to identify Rice as the suspect following interviews and video from the Gaffney Fire Department.

