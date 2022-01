WASHINGTON — In accordance with Congressional directives in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Federal Communications Commission has officially launched the Affordable Connectivity Program, the $14.2 billion successor program to the Emergency Broadband Benefit which helped almost 9 million afford internet access during the pandemic. As of today, eligible households are encouraged to apply to receive up to $30 per month discount toward internet service and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.

INTERNET ・ 5 DAYS AGO