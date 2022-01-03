ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All 2022 LPL Rosters

By Robert Hanes
 4 days ago

The LPL 2021 Offseason has arrived and with that fans will be wanting a roster tracker to see what moves their team makes. While the rumor wheel is already swirling, moves will not be able to be made until early November. That said, the first day of free agency will certainly...

LPL returns Jan. 10 with new look

The offseason wait for League of Legends esports fans is almost over. The 2022 competitive season will kick off in a week with the launch of the various regional and national leagues. The LPL will be one of the earliest regional leagues to launch its upcoming season, set for Jan....
2022 LPL Spring Split schedule unveiled

League of Legends competitive play is returning soon, and the LPL will be among the first leagues to resume with the 2022 Spring Split officially starting on Jan. 10, Riot Games revealed yesterday. And now, the schedule has been officially unveiled, so the fans can already mark the biggest series...
CLG 2022 LCS Spring Split Preview

The 2022 LCS Spring Split is right around the corner with the start of the Lock In Tournament. Teams are split into two groups for this event. Group A consists of 100 Thieves, Cloud9, FlyQuest, Golden Guardians and TSM. Group B includes CLG, Dignitas, Team Liquid, Immortals and Evil Geniuses. With a brand new roster CLG will surely be looking to figure out where they are at to start the season. Before it all begins, here is a CLG 2022 LCS preview.
Evil Geniuses Prodigies Roster Announced for 2022

Evil Geniuses announced their Evil Geniuses Prodigies Roster for the 2022 Amateur League of Legends season. The team consists of the following:. The best part about Evil Geniuses in 2021 was how their talent pipeline worked. At the start of 2020, Danny, Tomio, and Srtty were all on the Evil Geniuses Prodigies Roster. In the year since, Danny got promoted to the LCS while Tomio and Srtty got the Academy spot. This isn’t even mentioning SkyTec who joined halfway through the year and got promoted to Academy as well. Evil Geniuses Prodigies has consistently put out amazing talent that has been promoted. Who would have guessed giving young talented players proper coaching could make them good?
(Sources) Gen.G to Overhaul Their PUBG Roster

Gen.G will likely be fielding almost an entirely new PUBG roster in 2022 according to sources familiar to the situation and The Game Haus. Ahead of the retirement of superstar player Cha “Pio” Seung-hoon, sources familiar with the situation shared the likely starting roster for the former World Champions in 2022. In Pio’s stead, the team would be bringing in former Gen.G and ATA LAVEGA player Han “maczora” Dae-kyu into the team. The superstar fragger spent four months in 2019 before Gen.G signed Pio. That is not the only move though they are making though.
Team Liquid’s LCS Offseason Recap

The 2022 LCS Season is just around the corner, as hard as it is to believe. The time since Worlds 2021 has flown by quickly, and North America is gearing up for a huge year. LCS teams made big moves in the offseason, including several notable names leaving and joining for different reasons. Ahead of the pack, Team Liquid’s offseason wrapped up before anyone else that made changes.
CDL Profiles: Joey the G

The Call of Duty League is beginning to be very diverse when it comes to its professional players within its league. One region, in particular, that is being heavily looked at for up-and-coming talent in Europe. With that, there are many players that are looking to take the league by storm. One such player is 20 year old Joey “Gismo” Owen from the United Kingdom. Here is a deep dive into a new series of CDL Profiles: Joey the G.
LPL 2022 Spring Power Rankings Part 1

The long wait for the return of the LPL is nearly over. On the tenth of January, the long wait for the end of the off-season will come to a close. With all the changes that went down during the off-season, it’s very easy to feel lost coming into the new split. Over the next couple of days, several articles will be released. The first two will be power rankings, going from the bottom of the table and working up to the top. These power rankings will include the most likely roster to play, to make it easier to know who is on which team. The third article will be a preview of the first week of action. Without any further ado, welcome to the LPL 2022 spring power rankings, part 1.
Cloud9 Not Expected to Have Complete Roster for Lock In Tournament

Cloud9 fans look away now, as only bad news comes this way. As the Lock In Tournament draws near, plenty of Cloud9 fans are eagerly awaiting the debut of several new players for the 2022 season. However those same fans will have to wait just a bit longer. New head coach Nick “LS” De Cesare confirmed via stream that the team is ready to head into the preseason tournament without several members of the starting roster.
Victory Five signs top laner Rich ahead of 2022 LPL season

Victory Five has welcomed Korean top laner Lee “Rich” Jae-won to its professional League of Legends roster ahead of the 2022 LPL Spring Split, the Chinese organization announced today. Rich competed for Nongshim RedForce in the LCK throughout 2021. The team ended the Summer Split’s regular season in...
Time to Prepare for Funspark Ulti 2021!

Over the Christmas festivities and into the new year, the competitive scene in CS:GO is always dead – understandably so. As the celebrations have finished and everyone is back to their old routines again, it is, however, time to prepare for another action-filled year packed with exciting tournaments. The first noteworthy one coming up is Funspark Ulti 2021.
2022 League of Legends Jungler Teased

During the League of Legends 2022 Livestream a new jungler was teased. It was a different tease than many other champions in the past. Champion developer Reav3 acted as though he had been possessed by this new champion. They talked about taking over the world and seeing cities in purple. Here is the latest on the 2022 League of Legends Jungler.
Duke Adds McRoy to Roster

DURHAM – The Duke baseball program has added left-handed pitcher Caleb McRoy to the roster heading into the 2022 season. McRoy, a native of Raleigh, N.C., comes to Duke after playing his first three collegiate seasons at North Carolina Central University. He made 38 appearances, including four starts, to hold a 4.03 ERA. He also tallied 74 strikeouts and held opposing batters to a .177 batting average in 53.2 innings of work.
NFL Week 18 Picks

The NFL season is here. Each week Cecil Walker and Joe DiTullio, of The Third and The Don Football Show, will make their picks for each NFL game. Here are the NFL week 18 picks. Go to our NFL page for more articles and updates like NFL week 18 Picks!
