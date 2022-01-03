All 2022 LPL Rosters

The long wait for the return of the LPL is nearly over. On the tenth of January, the long wait for the end of the off-season will come to a close. With all the changes that went down during the off-season, it’s very easy to feel lost coming into the new split. Over the next couple of days, several articles will be released. The first two will be power rankings, going from the bottom of the table and working up to the top. These power rankings will include the most likely roster to play, to make it easier to know who is on which team. The third article will be a preview of the first week of action. Without any further ado, welcome to the LPL 2022 spring power rankings, part 1.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 HOURS AGO