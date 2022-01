An apartment complex that neighbors Amazon's CLT3 fulfillment center in Kannapolis has changed hands. Last month, an entity affiliated with White Oak Partners bought Coddle Creek Apartments for $93 million, according to Cabarrus County real estate records. The Ohio-based multifamily investor bought the complex from an entity affiliated with Charter Properties Inc. The complex is at 2500 Ivy Hollow Way, just off Kannapolis Parkway.

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO