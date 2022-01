At Chesterfield’s Warminster Road training ground, they’ve been extra careful with the pitches over a chaotic Christmas period because they know the Stamford Bridge grass on Saturday will be so much better than what they’re used to, and the players need to adjust. Even in the modern game, such differences do still persist. So do traditional feelings about the FA Cup. The Chesterfield squad are giddy at the prospect of going to the home of the European champions on Saturday.“It sounds a bit surreal,” manager James Rowe said this week about his team’s trip to Chelsea. “We are back on...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 22 HOURS AGO