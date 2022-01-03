After children's book success, Barrett gets role in short film

Thu. (Jan. 6, 2022) 10AM-1PM LOCAL AUTHOR book signing at Linebaugh Library (105 W. Vine St.). Meet Carmen Maples and learn about her book "GIGI'S LITTLE DREAMER". The book highlights the relationship between a grandmother and her granddaughter. For this little girl, there is no greater joy than visiting her grandma Gigi. It is a place where unforgettable memories are made and inspiring adventures are had. This charming rhyming picture book created by Carmen Maples paired with playful illustrations from Jasmine Mills is the perfect book for any occasion. She had a vision to create a children's book after the birth of her daughter Chloe. In 2019, Gigi's Little Dreamer was created, a story book highlighting her mom and daughter’s special bond. She realized the lack of diversity in children's books and wanted to share her story with others so that little brown skin kids could see people that looked like them in books. Since then The Maples Corner book collection has grown, adding Chloe's ABCs, an affirmation coloring book and Chloe and Her New Farm Friends. Carmen wants to continue creating books inspired by her daughter Chloe's experiences. Carmen Maples will be signing and selling copies of her book for $11 each. Cash, cards, and cash app accepted. For more information, call 615-893-4131 or visit www.rclstn.org.

