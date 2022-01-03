ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, NC

After children's book success, Barrett gets role in short film

By Lance Martin
rrspin.com
 4 days ago

After success with her first children’s book titled Ruby Joins the Choir, Conway native Regina Barrett is starring in her first film called Finding Me. The film-short had a pre-Christmas premier and has now been released on the streaming website Vimeo. Barrett stars in the film as Emma....

rrspin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
bookriot.com

14 Award-Winning Children’s Books of 2021

Every year thousands of books are published for children. How do you choose what new books to stock your shelves with before the new year? Award-winning children’s books have always been a go-to resource for teachers, parents, and caregivers. Among the most prestigious awards given for children’s literature are...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wwnytv.com

Children’s books featured in school mural

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A storybook forest at Massena’s Trinity Catholic School has blossomed in its pre-K wing. It’s the work of artist Michelle Chartrand. Fifty-six children’s books are part of it. There’s “Cat in the Hat,” “If You Give a Moose a Muffin,” “Clifford the...
MASSENA, NY
Review

County native enjoys success through her art and children’s book

Christine Whitacre grew up as a middle child in a clan of 16 kids. “It was kind of like being in limbo back then,” the artist-author chuckled about her really big family days in Salem. “Growing up when there are that many kids, we didn’t have much. But we...
SALEM, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, NC
City
Henderson, NC
Lake Charles American Press

SW La. grandmother, granddaughter publish children’s book

JENNINGS — Grandmother and granddaughter duo Glenetta Shuey and Audrey Durio have teamed up to publish an illustrated children’s book about two cousins who are unique and different, but love one another so much. Written by Shuey and illustrated by Durio, “The Not So Perfect Pair” is based...
LOUISIANA STATE
sent-trib.com

Fall for new children’s book: BG native writes ‘Autumn Song’

Bowling Green native Jennifer Burns said she wrote children’s book “Autumn Song” because the time was right to create new memories during her favorite time of the year. “Whether it be going to a local pumpkin patch or jumping into a freshly raked pile of leaves,” said Burns, “Autumn Song is the perfect book for children to get into the fall spirit.”
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘CODA’ End-Credits Song Marked a New Beginning for Emilia Jones’ Character

Since writer-director Sian Heder’s CODA debuted at the Sundance Film Festival nearly a year ago — selling for $25 million to Apple TV+ and winning four awards including the grand jury prize and the audience award — the film, about a hearing girl who is a child of deaf adults (CODA), has garnered critical acclaim and was named one of the top 10 films of 2021 by the American Film Institute. And in December, its song “Beyond the Shore” was shortlisted in the original song category for the 2022 Academy Awards. Written by Heder, Nicholai Baxter, Matt Dahan and Marius de...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Film#Starz
Dallas News

New children’s book about Queen Esther is diverse, empowering

If there’s ever been two constants in my life, two joys that have always been my designated “happy places,” it’s been music and books. I started instilling the importance of reading early in my children. When the Black Images bookstore was still open, I would buy books for myself and my son on each trip. Two favorites for bedtime reading were written by the legendary Faith Ringgold, Cassie’s Colorful Day and Tar Beach. Darius picked up the practice on his own, and later, his sisters also enjoyed his love-worn copies. It was always important to us that our children read books that kept the integrity and authenticity of our narratives intact, as well as reflect their uniqueness in ways that honored their heritage, rather than erase it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ashlandsource.com

New book by Ohio children's author has comedy angle

Melissa Martin’s new picture book is making children giggle. Why? Because kids love to laugh about underpants stories. One morning, Bear Cub wakes up and finds underwear hanging on a tree limb. Who could they belong to? Ever inquisitive, he sets out on a quest through the forest to find the tighty whities’ rightful owner.
OHIO STATE
Variety

Anna Nicole Smith Documentary to Debut on Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Nicole Smith, the Playboy model and reality television star who died suddenly in 2007 at the age of 39, will be the subject of a new Netflix documentary. The film, which is still untitled, will include never-before-seen footage from an unreleased documentary about a young Smith balancing motherhood while on the verge of global stardom. The documentary is still in production, so it’s unclear when it will be released on Netflix. Born Vickie Lynn Hogan, Smith gained notoriety as a Playmate and Guess model, and she set off a media firestorm after marrying 89-year-old oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall II. Once...
MOVIES
signalscv.com

Newhall resident publishes children’s book

“Opposites,” a new book by Newhall resident Anna L. Scott, has been released by RoseDog Books. Children are visual learners long before words are even spoken. They are aware and familiar of people, surrounding, or sounds. However, as they mature, they associate words with visuals. The word CAT can be identified by a picture. Later, they realize the word CAT may mean a large variety of cats, yet the word CAT still applies.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
studyfinds.org

6-decade study reveals male heroes dominate children’s books

ATLANTA, Ga. — From Harry Potter to Peter Pan, there’s no shortage of strong, male literary heroes for children to look up to. So where are all the female protagonists? That’s the question researchers from Emory University are asking after analyzing six decades’ worth of children’s literature. According to their findings, male protagonists dominate the world of children’s literature.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wgnsradio.com

Children's Book Signing at Linebaugh Library

Thu. (Jan. 6, 2022) 10AM-1PM LOCAL AUTHOR book signing at Linebaugh Library (105 W. Vine St.). Meet Carmen Maples and learn about her book "GIGI'S LITTLE DREAMER". The book highlights the relationship between a grandmother and her granddaughter. For this little girl, there is no greater joy than visiting her grandma Gigi. It is a place where unforgettable memories are made and inspiring adventures are had. This charming rhyming picture book created by Carmen Maples paired with playful illustrations from Jasmine Mills is the perfect book for any occasion. She had a vision to create a children's book after the birth of her daughter Chloe. In 2019, Gigi's Little Dreamer was created, a story book highlighting her mom and daughter’s special bond. She realized the lack of diversity in children's books and wanted to share her story with others so that little brown skin kids could see people that looked like them in books. Since then The Maples Corner book collection has grown, adding Chloe's ABCs, an affirmation coloring book and Chloe and Her New Farm Friends. Carmen wants to continue creating books inspired by her daughter Chloe's experiences. Carmen Maples will be signing and selling copies of her book for $11 each. Cash, cards, and cash app accepted. For more information, call 615-893-4131 or visit www.rclstn.org.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Repository

Kendal Rautzhan: Fun children's books for year-end

It hardly seems we’ve been dealing with the pandemic for almost two years, but we all know that’s truer than we would wish. It also seems that kids just began this school year after a long, confusing, difficult remote learning and/or hybrid learning and so on. The thing is, this pandemic has been just as hard on kids as it’s been on adults.
STARK COUNTY, OH
wvgazettemail.com

Diane Tarantini: A children's book is born

Back before the COVID-19 pandemic was a twinkle in the world’s eye, Robert Peters, founder of Shield Task Force—a West Virginia nonprofit working to end child abuse—asked for a favor. “Please write a children’s book that teaches kids, in a non-threatening way, what ‘grooming’ is.” Grooming is the process by which a sexual predator gains the trust of a potential victim and sometimes their family.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
McPherson Sentinel

Deployed Guardsman’s stories become children’s book

HELENA, Mont. – Helena Valley resident Fred Terry never aspired to be a published author, but he became one after writing a children’s book as a way to connect with his kids while deployed with the U.S. Army National Guard. His children’s book,. His children’s book, “White...
HELENA, MT
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

Valley Children releases children's book featuring George the Giraffe

Valley Children's Healthcare released "George’s Counting Adventure," the sixth book in a series starring the hospital’s mascot, George the Giraffe. The book, available in English and Spanish, teaches young readers how to count using features found throughout Valley Children’s Hospital. The book is written by author Claire Noland and illustrated by Mykel Newton Suntrapak, both local mothers who "have a personal connection to Valley Children’s."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
holycitysinner.com

Local Children’s Author Book Signing in Summerville

Local children’s author Julie Packett recently published her second book in The Chronicles of Ms. Clarke’s Class series. The new release, Battling Bots, picks up right where Science Night left off with Ms. Clarke wanting to keep the STEM momentum going in class 5B. Young readers can join Packett on Saturday, January 15th at Main Street Reads in Summerville for a book signing event.
SUMMERVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy