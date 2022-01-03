Former Theranos CEO Holmes convicted of fraud and conspiracy

An Oregon man was sentenced to federal prison after he used COVID relief funds to invest in Tesla. Andrew Lloyd purchased 15,740 shares of Tesla with funds he fraudulently received from the Small Business Administration. Lloyd received more than $3.4 million in relief funds, which grew to more than $18...
Federal prosecutors say a key FBI informant in the alleged plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan was a “double agent” who was “working against the interests of the government” by trying to destroy evidence and prevent arrests. The confidential informant, Stephen Robeson, played a central...
The U.S. judge presiding over the case of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker. delayed the start of his fraud trial to Feb. 7 from Jan. 24, citing the recent spike of omicron variant Covid cases. Ng, a former managing director for Goldman in Malaysia, is accused of conspiring with...
Kelly Ernby, an Orange County, California deputy district attorney who recently ran for state assembly and regularly spoke out against vaccine mandates, has died of complications from COVID-19. The 46-year-old's death was announced on Monday by her friends, family members and colleagues. Ernby, who resided in Huntington Beach according to...
A mystery that has shaken the literary world for years -- the theft of hundreds of unpublished manuscripts from distinguished authors -- may finally be about to be solved.
In New York this week, the FBI arrested Filippo Bernardini, a 29-year-old Italian employee of major publisher Simon & Schuster.
He is accused of impersonating literary agents and publishers over email to steal unpublished works from writers and their representatives.
The alleged scam had been known in literary circles for around five years with Margaret Atwood, Ian McEwan and Sally Rooney among the novelists reportedly targeted.
