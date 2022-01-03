ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Former Theranos CEO Holmes convicted of fraud and conspiracy

Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — In a case that exposed Silicon Valley’s culture of hubris and hype, Elizabeth...

www.timesdaily.com

bloomberglaw.com

Ex-Goldman Banker Roger Ng’s 1MDB Trial Delayed Over Omicron (1)

The U.S. judge presiding over the case of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker. delayed the start of his fraud trial to Feb. 7 from Jan. 24, citing the recent spike of omicron variant Covid cases. Ng, a former managing director for Goldman in Malaysia, is accused of conspiring with...
Elizabeth Holmes
CBS News

California deputy district attorney who spoke out against vaccine mandates dies of COVID complications at age 46

Kelly Ernby, an Orange County, California deputy district attorney who recently ran for state assembly and regularly spoke out against vaccine mandates, has died of complications from COVID-19. The 46-year-old's death was announced on Monday by her friends, family members and colleagues. Ernby, who resided in Huntington Beach according to...
AFP

Mystery solved? FBI arrest suspect in manuscript theft scam

A mystery that has shaken the literary world for years -- the theft of hundreds of unpublished manuscripts from distinguished authors -- may finally be about to be solved. In New York this week, the FBI arrested Filippo Bernardini, a 29-year-old Italian employee of major publisher Simon & Schuster. He is accused of impersonating literary agents and publishers over email to steal unpublished works from writers and their representatives. The alleged scam had been known in literary circles for around five years with Margaret Atwood, Ian McEwan and Sally Rooney among the novelists reportedly targeted.
