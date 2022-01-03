Former Theranos CEO Holmes convicted of fraud and conspiracy

A mystery that has shaken the literary world for years -- the theft of hundreds of unpublished manuscripts from distinguished authors -- may finally be about to be solved. In New York this week, the FBI arrested Filippo Bernardini, a 29-year-old Italian employee of major publisher Simon & Schuster. He is accused of impersonating literary agents and publishers over email to steal unpublished works from writers and their representatives. The alleged scam had been known in literary circles for around five years with Margaret Atwood, Ian McEwan and Sally Rooney among the novelists reportedly targeted.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 HOURS AGO