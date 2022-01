Dr. Kazumi Yoshinaga, a family medicine physician for Ochsner St. Mary, spoke recently at the St. Mary Council on Aging on COVID-19 precautions and safety. If you have symptoms or have been exposed and want to get a COVID-19 test please go to one of the testing sites in your area. There is no need to go to the hospital or Emergency Department to get tested, the hospital said in a press release. Below is the Ochsner Health testing site in Morgan City. Additional testing sites in Louisiana can be found on the Louisiana Department of Health website https://ldh.la.gov/page/3934.

MORGAN CITY, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO