Deshaun Watson throws girlfriend Jilly Anais 26th birthday party

By Jenna Lemoncelli
 4 days ago

Deshaun Watson went all out for his girlfriend Jilly Anais’ 26th birthday on Sunday.

The Texans quarterback threw the internet personality and singer/rapper a private party at Turner’s, a lavish restaurant in Houston, where they partied the night away with friends and family.

Watson gifted Anais with diamonds and a number of designer bags, including a Birkin bag by Hermes.

Anais showed off a custom Cuban link diamond necklace from Watson, with her nickname, “Lovebug” engraved in it.

Anais took to her Instagram story to repost videos filmed by guests inside the bash — which featured candlelit tables, oversized portraits of Anais, custom paintings and a saxophone player.

At one point during the party, Anais took the mic to thank Watson for throwing the party together. The two shared a romantic slow dance and a number of PDA moments throughout the night. They also shared a drink toast with party goers.

Upon entry, guests were required to undergo on-site COVID-19 testing by Geegan Alliance.

Anais has remained with Watson throughout his ongoing lawsuits. The three-time Pro Bowler has not played this season amid allegations of sexual misconduct from 22 women, along with 10 police complaints from women alleging sexual assault.

Jilly Anais celebrating her 26th birthday party.

Anais has not directly addressed Watson’s lawsuits on her public platforms, which includes over 2 million Instagram followers. The pair has been dating since Anais’ split from Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray in 2018.

The NFL opened an investigation into the allegations against Watson in March, and he has not been charged criminally. The three-time Pro Bowler denied the allegations after they were made public in March.

Jilly Anais celebrating her 26th birthday party with Deshaun Watson.

Earlier this month, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said at an NFL owners meeting in New York that the league doesn’t have enough information to place Watson on the exempt list, which is equivalent to that of paid administrative leave.

Watson requested a trade from Houston in January, due to reported frustrations over the organization not including him in major team decisions.

Jilly Anais celebrating her 26th birthday party with Deshaun Watson.

The request came just a few months after the franchise quarterback signed a four-year contract extension through 2025, worth $156 million in September 2020.

