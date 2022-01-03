ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury Trials In Jefferson, Gilpin Counties Suspended Through January 21st

By Ben Warwick
 4 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jury trials in another Colorado judicial district have been paused for several weeks.

Chief Judge Jeffery Pilkington issued the order on Friday.

(credit: CBS)

Jefferson County is seeing a spike in COVID cases, with a current rolling 7-day positivity rate of 18.8%.

The order now makes seven counties in which jury trials have been suspended, following orders in the 18th Judicial District and 20th Judicial District suspending jury trials.

