Accidents

Navy helicopter crashes off Israeli coast; 2 pilots killed

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

JERUSALEM (AP) — Two Israeli pilots were killed when a navy helicopter crashed off Israel’s Mediterranean coast late Monday near the northern city of Haifa, the Israeli military announced.

The helicopter was conducting a training flight when it crashed. A third crew member, an aerial observer, was moderately injured and evacuated to a hospital, the military said early Tuesday. “After extensive resuscitation efforts, the two pilots were declared dead.”

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

The chief of the Israeli Air Force has ordered immediate suspension of all training flights and the use of helicopters from the same array of the doomed aircraft.

The families of the pilots have been notified. “The IDF expresses its heartfelt condolences to the families and will continue to support them,” the statement said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
