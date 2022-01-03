Jennifer Aniston Kicks Off The New Year With A 2021 Montage Featuring Sleek Leotard

Jennifer Aniston kicked 2021 to the curb, literally, with a special New Year’s Eve post. The Friends star took to social media as the year drew to a close with a video post that featured clips from her last 365 days that her 39.1 million followers were not previously privy to.

Of special significance was her wardrobe, which at one point featured Aniston, 52, in a sleek black leotard with matching tights and pointed heels. This was just a sampling of the clips from Aniston’s year that did not make it into her Instagram feed in some way over the year. Catch up with Aniston’s 2021 just in time for 2022 here.

Jennifer Aniston kicks 2021 out

On New Year’s Eve, Jennifer Aniston shared a video montage of clips from throughout her 2021. She called the clips, “The little in between moments of 2021 that didn’t make the feed,” meaning they are absent from her 83 Instagram posts and likely her stories as well.

Aniston went on to add, “Happy new year everybody. Now… onto the next.” There’s plenty of sunlight and hearts in the caption, but also a face wearing a mask, something of the international uniform during the pandemic. Aniston’s montage features family, friends, and fluff; that last one is from her dog Clyde, whose canine siblings include Sophie and Lord Chesterfield. Clyde introduces the montage that Aldo has candid photos as well as footage from promotional events.

It’s the End of the Year as We Know It

Aniston has been to few locations since the pandemic / FayeS/AdMedia

Near the end, Aniston shows off her flexibility performing a yoga pose that has her pulling her leg up over her head, with her thin frame showed off in the fitting dark attire. Aniston is no stranger to fitness routines such as this, as she is a fan of yoga and boxing. “Because I’ve taken care of my body, my endorphins are going, my blood is pumping,” she shared. “I’m taking care of the one body I have.”

The next two years will be busy but with time for family and friends / ph: Glen Wilson/©Paramount Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

While her followers were awed by this display from the past, Aniston herself is both excited for and made anxious by 2022. “I’m excited to get on a plane again — and terrified as well,” she admitted. Typically, the only destinations Aniston visited throughout 2021 could be counted on one hand: the home of Courtney Cox, Sony studios, and the Batemans’. She is determined to schedule her next two years so they are busy but accommodate breaks. She explained, “You need that time to recharge and be with your friends and your family and your dogs.”