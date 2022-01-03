ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston Kicks Off The New Year With A 2021 Montage Featuring Sleek Leotard

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tjf3X_0dbnka2800

Jennifer Aniston kicked 2021 to the curb, literally, with a special New Year’s Eve post. The Friends star took to social media as the year drew to a close with a video post that featured clips from her last 365 days that her 39.1 million followers were not previously privy to.

Of special significance was her wardrobe, which at one point featured Aniston, 52, in a sleek black leotard with matching tights and pointed heels. This was just a sampling of the clips from Aniston’s year that did not make it into her Instagram feed in some way over the year. Catch up with Aniston’s 2021 just in time for 2022 here.

Jennifer Aniston kicks 2021 out

On New Year’s Eve, Jennifer Aniston shared a video montage of clips from throughout her 2021. She called the clips, “The little in between moments of 2021 that didn’t make the feed,” meaning they are absent from her 83 Instagram posts and likely her stories as well.

Aniston went on to add, “Happy new year everybody. Now… onto the next.” There’s plenty of sunlight and hearts in the caption, but also a face wearing a mask, something of the international uniform during the pandemic. Aniston’s montage features family, friends, and fluff; that last one is from her dog Clyde, whose canine siblings include Sophie and Lord Chesterfield. Clyde introduces the montage that Aldo has candid photos as well as footage from promotional events.

It’s the End of the Year as We Know It

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21o6J0_0dbnka2800
Aniston has been to few locations since the pandemic / FayeS/AdMedia

Near the end, Aniston shows off her flexibility performing a yoga pose that has her pulling her leg up over her head, with her thin frame showed off in the fitting dark attire. Aniston is no stranger to fitness routines such as this, as she is a fan of yoga and boxing. “Because I’ve taken care of my body, my endorphins are going, my blood is pumping,” she shared. “I’m taking care of the one body I have.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rtTeJ_0dbnka2800
The next two years will be busy but with time for family and friends / ph: Glen Wilson/©Paramount Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

While her followers were awed by this display from the past, Aniston herself is both excited for and made anxious by 2022. “I’m excited to get on a plane again — and terrified as well,” she admitted. Typically, the only destinations Aniston visited throughout 2021 could be counted on one hand: the home of Courtney Cox, Sony studios, and the Batemans’. She is determined to schedule her next two years so they are busy but accommodate breaks. She explained, “You need that time to recharge and be with your friends and your family and your dogs.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FLTxG_0dbnka2800
Aniston is very familiar with yoga, making poses like these easy / Instagram

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Nails Tough Yoga Moves In Tight Black Leggings & Both Will Impress You — Watch

Jennifer Aniston performed some pretty impressive yoga moves in a new video shared on Dec. 17. Sadly, we can’t say the same for her animated puppy, Clydeo. If you ever need any yoga help, look no further than Jennifer Aniston‘s Instagram account. Aniston, 52, who rose to fame on the iconic TV show Friends, proved she could be a yoga instructor on Dec. 17, when she shared a video of herself doing a workout at home.
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montage#Fitness#Dog#Friends#Jenniferaniston
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Aniston Opened Up About The “Nasty” Assumptions That She “Chose Career Over Kids” 16 Years After Reports That She “Refused” To Have Children With Brad Pitt

Once again, Jennifer Aniston is setting the record straight on exactly why we shouldn’t be harassing women over motherhood. In a wide-ranging interview with the Hollywood Reporter published on Thursday, Jen opened up about how she has navigated a decades-spanning career in the spotlight. “I think people are still...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Aniston Shock: Friends Star Invited Brad Pitt To Celebrate New Year In Mexico? Actress’s Friends Upset She’s Not Hosting Party At Home

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt will allegedly celebrate the New Year in Cabo, Mexico. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have been through so much. Following their split, the A-listers stopped talking to each other until they were finally healed. Things worked out in the end because Aniston and Pitt are not buddies and there’s no awkwardness between them.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Jennifer Aniston Has Sworn By This Cleansing Bar Since High School — & It’s Only $4 At Target

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. With Jennifer Aniston, we have been itching to get all the secrets to her fountain of youth skincare routine. We’ve already discovered her go-to facial mist, facial mask, and even lip mask — but we may have found her holy grail of holy grails. It may shock you, but it’s a soap bar.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Aniston just shared the sweetest new 'Friends' cast throwback

Jennifer Aniston is the latest celeb to join the social media trend of posting a 2021 year-end recap. (AKA, our fave thing to scroll on the couch, Quality Street in hand, before we head back to work.) She shared a feel-good Instagram Reel on New Year's Day, and fans have spotted a cute Friends throwback in it.
CELEBRITIES
albuquerqueexpress.com

Jennifer Aniston shares 2021 moments video montage

Washington [US], January 2 (ANI): Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston bid adieu to 2021 with a video montage of unseen moments from the past year. On New Year's Eve, the 'Friends' star treated her over 39 million Instagram followers with a video collage of moments throughout the year that didn't quite make the IG main feed -- including a quick clip of herself doing a yoga-inspired leg extension while wearing a sleek black leotard, sheer tights and a pair of heels.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
109K+
Followers
6K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy