GREENSBORO, N.C. — The most common insurance question we get here at 2 Wants To Know is, ‘Who is responsible for tree damage’?. “It is always the homeowner. We get this question a lot, a lot of circumstances with a neighbor's tree may be fallen on another neighbor's home. The homeowner is always responsible,” said Chase Smith of Alliance Insurance Services.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO