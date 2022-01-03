ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ducks cancel practice after Nicolas Deslauriers, Derek Grant test positive for COVID-19

By Elliott Teaford
Long Beach Press-Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ducks canceled Monday’s scheduled practice at Great Park Ice in Irvine after forwards Nicolas Deslauriers and Derek Grant plus an unnamed staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and entered the league’s protocol. Ryan Getzlaf and Trevor Zegras were already in the protocol. A team spokesman said...

