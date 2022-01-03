ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID infections spiking in US Capitol

By Nathaniel Weixel
 4 days ago
(The Hill) — Coronavirus infections in the U.S. Capitol have skyrocketed, with the seven-day average positivity rate rising from less than 1% to greater than 13%, according to a memo sent to lawmakers Monday from Capitol physician Brian Monahan.

According to Monahan, the daily case rates will increase even more substantially in the coming weeks. Dozens of infections are discovered daily, and the cases represent both a rising rate of “breakthrough infections” among mostly previously vaccinated individuals as well as several unvaccinated individuals.

The increase in cases at the Capitol corresponds to a historic spike in the greater Washington, D.C. region as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads. According to Monahan, omicron represents approximately 61% of positive tests, and the delta virus variant represents 38%.

The most common risk of acquiring infection is the individual’s activities outside the workplace, such as attendance at receptions, entertainment venues, celebrations, family gatherings, travel, and crowded indoor situations,” Monahan wrote.

While the majority of the cases are found in vaccinated individuals, Monahan noted those infections have not led to hospitalizations, serious complications, or deaths, “attesting to the value of coronavirus vaccinations.”

The numbers also reflect a high percentage of people who are vaccinated— with high numbers of vaccinated people, there will be higher numbers of infections. Most of them are relatively mild, but older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions may experience severe disease even if vaccinated. The best protection against the omicron variant is to get a booster.

Sixty-five percent of cases at the Capitol are symptomatic, while 35% are asymptomatic.

The Capitol complex is not changing the rules regarding masks indoors; they are required in the House but not in the Senate. However, Monahan said masks need to be upgraded.

“Blue surgical masks, cloth face masks and gaiter masks must be replaced by the more protective KN95 or N95 masks,” Monahan wrote.

He recommended offices adopt telework as much as possible to reduce in-person meetings and in-office activities. Additionally, Capitol food vendors and dining facilities will emphasize carry-out, delivery, grab-and-go type food options.

“Measures to address coronavirus spread remain essential. While some view the SARS CoV2 coronavirus disease as ‘endemic,’ the ‘new normal,’ and ‘inevitable,’ these views are premature. The entire community must continue to take every measure to suppress the rapid spread of this disease,” the memo stated.

BBC

Covid: US halves isolation time for asymptomatic infection

US health officials have halved the recommended isolation time for people with asymptomatic Covid-19 from 10 to five days, amid a surge in cases. The measure is expected to alleviate disruption caused by staff shortages in many areas because of infections. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says most transmissions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Herald-Dispatch

Pew study: COVID spiked US funds to states

CHARLESTON — Federal COVID-19 pandemic relief and stimulus funds boosted federal grants to states to record levels in the 2019-20 budget year, an analysis by the Pew Charitable Trusts found. Pandemic funding resulted in a 37% jump in federal grants to the states from the 2018-19 budget year and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Kansas City Star

Douglas County brings back mask mandate as COVID infection rate spikes, starting Friday

On Friday, Jan. 7, an emergency mask mandate will go into effect for anyone 2 years or older inside a public place in Douglas County, which includes Lawrence. The Lawrence-Douglas Public Health Department and the County Commission issued the emergency public health order on Wednesday in an attempt to protect its residents from the ongoing COVID-19 surge and to alleviate local health care systems.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
KITV.com

Omicron now accounts for 95% of new US Covid-19 infections

The Omicron variant caused 95.4% of new Covid-19 cases in the US last week – significantly higher than the previous week, according to estimates posted Tuesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over the past four weeks, Omicron has risen rapidly in estimates, accounting for:. 8.0%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have called Joe Manchin and urged him to back killing the filibuster so the Democrats can pass voting rights legislation, report claims

Sen. Joe Manchin is taking heat from all sides as he resists eliminating the last stalwart against the Democratic agenda, the filibuster, including some of the biggest names in America. Manchin has told colleagues his phone has been lighting up with calls in recent days, including from former presidents Barack...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Community Policy