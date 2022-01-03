ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning Lotto Ticket Good For $10K Sold In Hudson County

By Cecilia Levine
 4 days ago
Best Buy Wine & Liquor, 315 Kearny Ave., in Kearny. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A New Jersey Lottery ticket good for $10,000 was sold in Hudson County.

The ticket from the Friday, Dec. 31 drawing matched the winning numbers, which were: 02, 05, 30, 46, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 08, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

That ticket was purchased at Best Buy Wine & Liquor, 315 Kearny Ave., in Kearny.

In addition to the third-tier prize won, 24 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500. One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier, multiplying the prize to $1,500.

