How to watch Rob Lowe in the ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 3 premiere tonight: Time, channel, stream for free

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rob Lowe is the main attraction of a new season of “9-1-1: Lone Star,” coming to TV tonight. “9-1-1: Lone Star” Season 3 premieres on FOX on Monday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on FuboTV (7-day free trial) or Hulu + Live...

www.masslive.com

Hello Magazine

9-1-1 Lone Star's Natacha Karam talks season three's 'personal drama' and challenging her own expectations

9-1-1 Lone Star actress Natacha Karam joins me on Zoom from her Hollywood home, a whirlwind of color and personality. The 27-year-old is wearing a bright green turtleneck, large silver hoops and numerous gold chains, her hair in gorgeous messy waves and a big smile on her face. The black and white polka dot wall behind her is embellished with a neon light, there are monkey lanterns hanging from the ceiling, and burnt orange leather chairs placed in front of leafy green house plants.
digitalspy.com

Angel stars confirmed for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3

9-1-1: Lone Star spoilers follow. Angel stars Julie Benz and Amy Acker are gearing themselves up for somewhat of a reunion, having both signed up to appear in the upcoming third season of 9-1-1: Lone Star. They won't be seen on screen together, reportedly, but that's beside the point. According...
Rob Lowe
Jim Parrack
Brian Michael Smith
Observer

Natacha Karam of ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ on the Process of Doing Better

Natacha Karam distinctly remembers the day she landed her role on 9-1-1: Lone Star, the spinoff of the hit FOX procedural drama, 9-1-1. Though she’d only watched 9-1-1 once in passing, she self-taped her audition with some confidence. She’d played an elite sniper on the short-lived NBC drama The Brave and was aware that casting directors saw her as a fit for action roles. A character described as an “adrenaline junkie and badass firefighter” seemed like a good fit.
tvseriesfinale.com

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season Four? Has the FOX Action Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FOX television network, the 9-1-1: Lone Star TV show (not technically a spin-off of the 9-1-1 series) stars Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, and Brianna Baker. Captain Owen Strand (Lowe) was the lone survivor of a Manhattan firehouse on 9/11 and had the unenviable task of rebuilding his station. After a similar tragedy happens to a firehouse in Austin, Owen and his troubled firefighter son, T.K. (Rubinstein), move to Austin to help them start anew. Working with them are mother and paramedic captain Tommy Vega (Torres), police officer Carlos Reyes (Silva), Muslim firefighter Marjan Marwani (Karam), transgender firefighter Paul Strickland (Smith), rookie Mateo Chavez (Works), paramedic Nancy Gillian (Baker), gruff firefighter Judd Ryder (Parrack), and his wife, Grace (McClain), a 9-1-1 call center operator.
TV Fanatic

Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 3 Episode 1

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 1, an arctic cold front brought an ice storm to Austin. With unresolved tension following recent events, everyone had to work together to secure their future. Meanwhile, Owen dealt with the fallout of what happened to the 126. Elsewhere, Judd and Grace prepared...
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Rob Lowe Channels His Best Cowboy Amid Deadly Ice Storm

9-1-1: Lone Star is back in 2022. It’s a new year, folks, and new challenges await Rob Lowe’s Owen on the hit FOX show. The season begins with a blizzard-type situation. It’s going to be a difficult situation for the cast of 9-1-1: Lone Star this season headlined by Rob Lowe and company. Well, there is more to that incoming ice storm. Yes, Rob Lowe channeled his best cowboy amid a deadly ice storm in a promo for the episode on his personal Instagram page.
tvseriesfinale.com

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season Three Ratings

Last year, 9-1-1: Lone Star was FOX’s second-highest rated scripted series of the season. Will it continue to perform well for the network in 2022? Could 9-1-1: Lone Star be cancelled or is it sure to be renewed for season four? Stay tuned. An action-drama series, the 9-1-1: Lone...
cartermatt.com

9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 2 spoilers: The road ahead in ‘Thin Ice’

Following the big premiere tonight, the drama is going to continue on 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 2 next week. Nothing is going to be neat and tidy when it comes to this ice storm, and moving into “Thin Ice” you can probably expect things go from bad to worse. Paul’s going to be trapped, Owen’s going to be helping a man who is injured and stranded, and odds are a number of typical FD resources are not going to be available.
Tell-Tale TV

9-1-1: Lone Star Review: The Big Chill (Season 3 Episode 1)

Since the show first premiered, I have been a staunch advocate of how great the storytelling is — barring a few glaring issues. The great thing about 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 1, “The Big Chill,” is that a few of these issues seem to be addressed in the best ways possible.
MassLive.com

