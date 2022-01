RuPaul is coming back into our lives to grace us with her presence right when the world needed it most. Like a fine, sexy wine that seemingly only gets better with age, the love for RuPaul’s Drag Race has remained so steadfast that the series has spawned new seasons and spin-offs at a rapid clip, with Seasons 12 and 13 appearing since 2020, along with more Drag Race All Stars and versions in Holland and the UK. But clearly, more is needed. Now, a new season is upon us, and from what we can tell so far, we’re in for a treat.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO