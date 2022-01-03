ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Burrow on Bengals winning AFC North: 'This means more because I'm from Ohio'

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Part of the allure to the Cincinnati Bengals drafting Joe Burrow was the Hollywood-esque storyline that was the Ohio kid coming home to save the franchise.

And it’s starting to look like Hollywood couldn’t have written a better script.

It’s all a natural arc so far, right? Fresh off the major adversity (knee injury and rebuild), Burrow’s now climbed at least part of the mountain by seizing the AFC North crown as a sophomore player via the team’s win over the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17.

Now, the Athens, Ohio superstar gets to kick back momentarily and enjoy the triumph. And naturally, he put a fun local spin on it with reporters:

Burrow, a week removed from throwing for a franchise-record 525 yards, threw for 446 and four scores against the Chiefs. He then hit the locker room for a cigar, embraced the meme about Ja’Marr Chase and got called the next Tom Brady.

Of course, if Burrow and the Bengals have their way, they’re far from done as they get ready to finish the season against the Browns and host a playoff game. The story isn’t done just yet, but it has quite the fun, local exclamation point on it already.

The Spun

Brett Favre Makes His Opinion On Joe Burrow Very Clear

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has earned himself plenty of new fans with his impressive play during the 2021 season. Among them is former NFL legend Brett Favre. In an appearance on SiriusXM NFL radio earlier this week, Favre praised Burrow for his performance against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Hall of Fame quarterback said that the second-year Bengals gunslinger is in “a different class” and that he didn’t see the 2020 No. 1 overall pick achieving so much success so quickly.
NFL
The Spun

Bengals Backup Quarterback Shares Text From Joe Burrow

Zac Taylor has little to no incentive to play Joe Burrow this Sunday in the Bengals‘ regular-season finale. So he won’t. The Cincinnati Bengals plan to start Burrow’s backup, Brandon Allen, vs. the Cleveland Browns. Taylor had planned to call Allen to inform him of the opportunity, but Burrow beat him to the punch.
NFL
The Spun

Joe Burrow Announces He’s Not Playing This Weekend vs. Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals managed to take down the Kansas City Chiefs in a thriller on Sunday afternoon, but Joe Burrow limped off the field in the process. During the final drive of the game, Burrow was seen limping to the Bengals’ sideline. In his postgame press conference, he told reporters that it was nothing more than a sore knee.
NFL
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Brutally Honest Advice For Aaron Rodgers

Earlier this week, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns faced off on Monday Night Football. The potentially final game for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in front of his home fans was obviously the biggest storyline. However, on ESPN’s alternate broadcast, the Manning brothers were the star of their own show.
NFL
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
FanSided

Could the Cardinals face Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs?

Could the Arizona Cardinals go up against Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs this year if the legendary receiver joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hasn’t suited up for an NFL game since the 2020 season and he probably won’t ever again. However,...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
WFRV Local 5

Nice gig: Vikings QB gets cut day after Packer game, gets $50k check

(WFRV) – Talk about a dream job, imagine working for six days and getting handed a check for over $50,000. Well, that is what happened to a Minnesota Vikings quarterback one day after the team got crushed by the Green Bay Packers. One day after the Green Bay Packers walloped the Minnesota Vikings 37-10, third-string […]
NFL
NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Baker Mayfield News

Baker Mayfield’s offseason plans are set. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Cleveland Browns quarterback will be having surgery on his injured shoulder in a couple of weeks. “Baker Mayfield will have surgery to repair the torn labrum on his left side on January...
NFL
FanSided

Report: Chicago Bears have made head coach decision

There have been plenty of rumors discussing the future of Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy. However, while most fans and media seem to agree that Nagy will be out at the end of the year, the front office in Chicago has been quiet. Many expected the announcement to wait...
NFL
