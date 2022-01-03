Joe Burrow on Bengals winning AFC North: 'This means more because I'm from Ohio'

Part of the allure to the Cincinnati Bengals drafting Joe Burrow was the Hollywood-esque storyline that was the Ohio kid coming home to save the franchise.

And it’s starting to look like Hollywood couldn’t have written a better script.

It’s all a natural arc so far, right? Fresh off the major adversity (knee injury and rebuild), Burrow’s now climbed at least part of the mountain by seizing the AFC North crown as a sophomore player via the team’s win over the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17.

Now, the Athens, Ohio superstar gets to kick back momentarily and enjoy the triumph. And naturally, he put a fun local spin on it with reporters:

Burrow, a week removed from throwing for a franchise-record 525 yards, threw for 446 and four scores against the Chiefs. He then hit the locker room for a cigar, embraced the meme about Ja’Marr Chase and got called the next Tom Brady.

Of course, if Burrow and the Bengals have their way, they’re far from done as they get ready to finish the season against the Browns and host a playoff game. The story isn’t done just yet, but it has quite the fun, local exclamation point on it already.