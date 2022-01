Halo Infinite earns our Best FPS award. To see our other winners so far, head to our GOTY 2021 hub—updating throughout the rest of the month. Nat Clayton, Features Producer: I have my problems with Halo Infinite. Its story is a hasty sweeping up of two decades of lore, its open world is largely redundant, and it's broadly lacking in the visual spectacle that makes Halo feel like Halo. But bloody hell, has shooting aliens on a massive hula hoop never felt better than this.

