End-to-end fintech and regtech solution provider Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) has announced a pair of new partnerships to start the new year. At the beginning of the week, the Paducah, Kentucky-based company announced that Cypress Bank & Trust would deploy CSI’s NuPoint core platform to serve as the backbone for its integrated banking services. A de novo bank headquartered in Palm Beach, Florida, Cypress Bank & Trust will leverage its new platform to offer a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to new customers and expand its services to current trust and investment management customers.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO