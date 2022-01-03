ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Lest we forget, the nasty old seasonal flu is out there

By Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 4 days ago
Lest we forget, the plain old nasty flu is still chasing us.

So much attention, and albeit rightly so, is focused on COVID-19. Delta, omicron — there’ll be more names as we try and comprehend the latest information from those we trust.

Granted, that last part is difficult. Trusting information on COVID-19 should have been easy from the start, but instead it became a political game for both major parties and the repercussions are now through the age of Terrible 2s.

We’re suffering as a result. From the virus, sure, but also from the glut of information and misinformation that clouds logical and sound judgment.

All this while we deal with winter in North Carolina, which has long been a wide range of temperatures. We’re coming out of a 70-degree weekend and Monday dropped to the 40s. Zip! Right on down the chute.

Swings like this can be tough on us, and what we’re doing to avoid being a victim of the flu season is important on a daily basis. For whatever you’re being told about avoiding being sick from the virus, we kindly remind to not forget the flu.

According to the latest report from the state Department of Health and Human Services, flu-like illnesses decreased for the week ending Christmas Day.

So far this year, there have been just two flu deaths. We believe the numbers might be skewed by COVID-19 statistics. The two were in far different age groups, one for ages 25-49, the other for age 65-and-over. In contrast, before the virus in 2019, the late January fatality total in the state was 16.

The flu season began in October. Vaccination, health experts say, is one of the best ways to combat seasonal flu but we caution about getting a booster shot for COVID-19 at the same time as a flu shot. We’re hearing about bad 24-hour bouts.

The symptoms are similar between the virus and the seasonal flu, but one significant difference is the loss of taste or smell that goes with COVID-19. That said, testing does determine a difference.

A common misconception is that the vaccine can cause the flu, and that is not true.

There are daily actions that can help prevent the flu. Avoid close contact with sick people, and those that are sick should limit contact with others.

Anyone with flu-like illness should stay home for at least 24 hours after the fever is gone, except to get medical care and other necessities. To be clear, that means gone 24 hours without using fever-reducing medicine.

Always cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. Throw it in the trash and wash your hands with soap and water. If you’re wearing a mask, it’ll need cleaning asap if not just plain thrown away.

Another action is to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs get spread quickly when we do.

And clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs like flu.

It’s important to know the difference between the flu and what is generally referred to as having a cold. Flu comes on suddenly, the CDC says, and people often feel some or have all of the symptoms: fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills, fatigue and sometimes diarrhea and vomiting. Important to note is not everyone who contracts the flu has a fever.

Being sick is no fun, and if not handled properly can lead to bad situations, even death — from the flu or COVID-19.

Be mindful of others, and take care of yourself.

