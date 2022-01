Arguably the hip-hop community's favorite person to clown on, Jacksonville-based singer YK Osiris isn't having the best holiday season. For much of this month, fans have been counting up the "Worth It" singer's misfortunes -- which include his multiple debts with artists including Drake and Lil Baby, losing one of his $325,000 earrings, and having his phone number leaked online. As if he wasn't already having an unlucky end to the year, the 23-year-old artist told fans that this week, his car was broken into and the thieves made off with over $5,000 worth of clothing.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO