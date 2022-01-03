Mathematicians Outwit Hidden Number Conspiracy

Few things reveal the extent of our reliance on a technology like having it suddenly and unexpectedly stop working. For a while, things actually seemed to get a little better. We were adapting and finding the silver lining. As vaccination numbers rose, I was hopeful. Until it all backfired. As things began to re-open, people expected everything to be all good again — just like that. In reality however, we were just beginning to feel the aftermath of COVID-19. I hate to admit it, but restaurants are so f*cked. Again.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO