Report: Warriors optimistic Klay could return Sunday vs. Cavs

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As the minutes tick down to Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson’s anticipated return to the court after 2 1/2 years of an injury-forced absence, ticket prices soared into the stratosphere Friday with a pair of courtside seats being offered on a popular resale site for more than $70,000.
All signs are Thompson will be in the starting lineup for Sunday evening tip-off against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
According to the Warriors website, courtside club seats go for $1,200 apiece at regular prices, but this is hardly a normal game, and a star-studded crowd is expected in the...
