Red Wings stressing the need to match opponents' physicality

Detroit News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit — As the NHL season progresses, games get tighter, more physical, and...

www.detroitnews.com

wingsnation.com

Red Wings game in Anaheim postponed to January 9

The Detroit Red Wings will have to wait a little while longer to play at the Honda Center in Anaheim. Hours before Thursday’s game, the National Hockey League announced that it had been postponed due to COVID-19 issues affecting the Ducks. Under the revised schedule, the Red Wings will...
WNCY

Ducks-Red Wings postponed until Sunday

Thursday night’s game between the Detroit Red Wings and host Anaheim Ducks has been postponed due to “COVID-related issues affecting the Ducks,” the NHL announced. The game has been rescheduled for Sunday. The Ducks placed Sam Carrick, John Gibson, Hampus Lindholm and Vinni Lettieri in the league’s...
FanSided

Red Wings Weekend Report: Road Stretch will be Telling

The Red Wings have struggled away from home sweet home. Now is a better time than ever to start looking for success on the road. The Red Wings have a slate of games against Los Angeles (tonight), Anaheim (tomorrow night) and San Jose (Tuesday) before returning home Thursday to play Winnipeg. The back-to-back on the west coast swing could certainly tire the Wings, but since they’ve had time to acclimate after pounding the Sharks 6-2 on Tuesday,
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings: What’s Wrong With Filip Zadina?

On Tuesday night, the Detroit Red Wings scratched Filip Zadina, opting to sit the forward against the San Jose Sharks. While it’s not uncommon to give a young player an opportunity to reset and watch the game from another angle, it did highlight a question that has been filtering through social media for some time: What’s wrong with Filip Zadina?
The Spun

NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
CBS Boston

Willie O’Ree Won’t Be Able To Attend His Bruins Jersey Retirement Ceremony In Person

BOSTON (CBS) — Last year, the Boston Bruins postponed the jersey retirement ceremony of Willie O’Ree until 2022, in part so that the ceremony would take place “in front of a TD Garden crowd packed with passionate Bruins fans, who can express their admiration and appreciation for Willie and create the meaningful moment he has earned throughout his incredible career.” The fans will indeed be in attendance for the ceremony on Jan. 18. But unfortunately, O’Ree himself will not be present. Because of the risks associated with the ongoing pandemic, the 86-year-old O’Ree has decided to remain in California and participate virtually...
The Spun

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
KREX

Cale Makar’s OT goal lifts Avalanche past Blackhawks 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Cale Makar tried to downplay his game-winning goal Tuesday night, calling the sequence “a little bit lucky.” Colorado teammate Erik Johnson offered a much different description. “Yeah, it was sick,” Johnson said. Makar scored on a slick move 2:38 into overtime, lifting the surging Avalanche to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago […]
CBS Boston

Bruins’ Signing Of Tuukka Rask Is Nice … But What Does It Fix?

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask’s place in Boston sports is more complicated than it should be. The reality is he’s one of the best goalies in NHL history, and he’s the best goalie in Bruins history. But the team never won a Stanley Cup during his tenure as the starter, a reality for which he’s borne the brunt of the blame for nearly a decade. As such, the invocation of the name Tuukka Mikael Rask always stirs emotions to a point where productive conversations become impossible. Nevertheless, let’s try. The news on Thursday — that Rask signed a PTO and...
