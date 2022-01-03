Winter Storm Watch issued for Barnes, Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Griggs, Nelson, Ramsey, Ransom by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 14:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-07 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eddy; Griggs; Nelson; Ramsey; Steele; Towner; Western Walsh County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, blowing snow possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 3 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

BENSON COUNTY, ND ・ 14 HOURS AGO