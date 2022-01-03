ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnes County, ND

Winter Storm Watch issued for Barnes, Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Griggs, Nelson, Ramsey, Ransom by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-04 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-05 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Okanogan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 04:40:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Okanogan County POCKETS OF FREEZING RAIN...HEAVY SNOW CONTINUING OVER THE MOUNTAINS TODAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph along exposed ridgetops. * WHERE...Winthrop, Methow, Twisp, Mazama, Conconully, and Loup Loup Pass. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 18:09:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-09 08:56:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 415 AM PST. Target Area: Lewis The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Chehalis River At Centralia affecting Lewis County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chehalis River At Centralia. * WHEN...Until Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 173.5 feet, the Chehalis River in Lewis County will cause moderate flooding including Fort Borst Park...residential and commercial areas...farms...and many roads from Chehalis to Centralia. Flood waters begin to inundate SR 6...I-5 ramps at SR 6...Main St Chehalis...and around Plummers and Hayes Lakes. Swift flood waters will cover some roads. This stage corresponds roughly to a Phase 2 flood in the Lewis County flood system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:00 PM PST Friday the stage was 174.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:00 PM PST Friday was 174.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 174.3 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 168.5 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-07 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Richland; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 18:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-09 00:49:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 230 AM PST. Target Area: Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Heavy rain across the area has ended. The river has crested in moderate flood stage and will continue to recede through Saturday. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skokomish River At Potlatch. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause moderate flooding, with deep and quick flood waters inundating some residential areas, many roads, and much of the farm land in the Skokomish Valley. Inundated roads include the Skokomish Valley road, Bourgault Road West, Purdy Cutoff Road, and Highway 106. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 PM PST Friday the stage was 17.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:00 PM PST Friday was 17.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 16.4 feet early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MASON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 10:18:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-07 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. If outside, make sure you wear appropriate winter clothing. Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Richland; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST today. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 02:14:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-08 03:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sheridan Foothills STRONG WINDS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN BIG HORN AND CENTRAL SHERIDAN COUNTIES Strong westerly wind gusts of 35 to 55 mph are expected to continue off and on overnight along the eastern slopes of the Bighorn mountains. Drivers on I-90 from Wyola south through Sheridan county can expect sudden dangerous crosswinds, which will be especially difficult for high profile vehicles and those towing trailers. These strong winds will diminish as a cold front moves into the area around sunrise. At 930 PM winds were gusting around 55 mph along I-90 in the hills south of Sheridan. Locations impacted include Sheridan, Ranchester, Dayton, Lodge Grass, Fort Smith, Big Horn, Clearmont, Wyola, Tongue River Reservoir, Parkman, Banner, Kirby, Rosebud Battlefield Park, Ucross and Crow Indian Reservation.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Griggs, Nelson, Ramsey, Steele, Towner by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 14:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-07 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eddy; Griggs; Nelson; Ramsey; Steele; Towner; Western Walsh County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, blowing snow possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 3 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BENSON COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-07 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Richland; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Franklin, Gasconade, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Audrain; Boone; Callaway; Cole; Franklin; Gasconade; Jefferson; Knox; Lewis; Lincoln; Marion; Moniteau; Monroe; Montgomery; Osage; Pike; Ralls; Shelby; St. Charles; St. Louis; St. Louis City; Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois, and portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Difficult travel conditions are possible.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grundy, Kankakee, Will by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 21:21:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 15:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An ice jam is likely affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors. Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by Saturday afternoon. Target Area: Grundy; Kankakee; Will The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Illinois Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and Grundy Counties. For the Kankakee River...including Wilmington...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding caused by an ice jam is expected. * WHERE...Kankakee River downstream of Wilmington near the I-55 bridge. * WHEN...From this evening until further notice. * IMPACTS... Minor lowland flooding begins in areas immediately adjacent to the river near the ice jam. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CST Friday the stage was 5.2 feet. - Forecast...Water levels may remain elevated while the ice jam remains in place. - Action stage is 5.0 feet. - Flood stage is 6.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Barnes, Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Griggs, Nelson, Ramsey, Steele by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 08:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cavalier; Eddy; Griggs; Nelson; Ramsey; Steele; Towner; Western Walsh County BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...The Langdon to Devils Lake to Cooperstown to Valley City corridor. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce the visibility.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adams, Bond, Brown, Calhoun, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Adams; Bond; Brown; Calhoun; Clinton; Fayette; Greene; Jersey; Macoupin; Madison; Marion; Monroe; Montgomery; Pike; St. Clair WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois, and portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Difficult travel conditions are possible.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 11:51:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-07 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Richland; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Griggs, Nelson, Ramsey, Steele, Towner by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 02:54:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eddy; Griggs; Nelson; Ramsey; Steele; Towner; Western Walsh County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Blowing snow possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From 6 AM CST this morning through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BENSON COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 18:35:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-08 07:35:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 245 AM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Satsop River Near Satsop affecting Grays Harbor County. .Heavy rain across the area has ended. The river has crested in moderate flood stage and will continue to recede overnight into Saturday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Satsop River Near Satsop. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, the Satsop River will flood...inundating farms...roads...and some residential areas. Erosion will likely damage some areas along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:15 PM PST Friday the stage was 40.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:15 PM PST Friday was 41.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 32.8 feet Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Griggs, Nelson, Ramsey, Steele, Towner by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eddy; Griggs; Nelson; Ramsey; Steele; Towner; Western Walsh County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow and blowing snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, blowing snow possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 3 AM CST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BENSON COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Southern Cayuga, Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 20:34:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 23:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Cortland; Southern Cayuga; Tompkins A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF CHENANGO...CORTLAND SOUTHERN CAYUGA...BROOME...AND TOMPKINS COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. A quick inch or two of snow is expected. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1030 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from near Virgil to Coventry and moving southeast at 20 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Cortland, Virgil, Groton, Locke, Nanticoke, Coventry, Greene, Bainbridge, Moravia and Willet. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 between 7 and 11. Interstate 88 between 6 and 8. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry, Union, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Jackson; Jefferson; Perry; Union; Williamson Periods of Freezing Drizzle Saturday Morning Isolated to patchy freezing drizzle is forecast to develop early Saturday morning across southern Missouri. This freezing drizzle will move across southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois mainly between 6 AM and 12 PM Saturday. With temperatures forecast to be in the 20s, any freezing drizzle that develops will create a light glaze of ice...especially on untreated roads, bridges, and sidewalks. Drivers in this region on Saturday morning should use caution and slow down.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 22:44:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-08 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce, Dixie, Elk City, Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass, Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass, and Lolo Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Chelan County, Wenatchee Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 18:23:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Chelan County; Wenatchee Area WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Leavenworth, Telma, Dryden, Plain, Cashmere, Chelan, Winton, Peshastin, Entiat, and Wenatchee. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Drifting snow is possible for some locations across roadways.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA

