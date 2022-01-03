ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Today's Best Deals: 40% off at Filson, Deals on Workout Gear & More

By Gear Patrol
Gear Patrol
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts. $250 $150 (40% OFF) Now...

www.gearpatrol.com

The Verge

The best after-Christmas deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more

Whether you’ve got a stack of gift cards burning a hole in your pocket or ended up with two air fryers that you don’t have room for, there are still plenty of deals to help you stretch your spending before the new year. Below we’ve outlined some of the best tech deals, sales, and promotions from a variety of retailers across a number of categories to make sure you don’t end up with two stand mixers when you didn’t even need one.
SHOPPING
InsideHook

Deal: Take 30% Off Some of Master & Dynamic’s Best Headphones

Happy holidays. Since you didn’t get everything you wanted, let us suggest something that always makes us happy — audio gear from Master & Dynamic. Started in New York in 2014, the audio brand has always mixed eye-catching aesthetics with a rich, warm acoustics. In other words, these aren’t headphones for DJs or fans of heavy bass. Or for cheapskates — these are $250-$500 premium cans here, and they’re worth it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apple Insider

Best deals on Christmas Eve: $299 Nintendo Switch bundle, 15% off refurb on eBay, more!

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The best deals on Christmas Eve include a Nintendo Switch bundle with a game for $299, 15% off select refurbished items on eBay, $30 off Philips Hue Gradient Light Strips, and $80 off 6TB HDD storage.
SHOPPING
T3.com

Best Boots Boxing Day deals 2021: up to 50% off

The Boots Boxing Day sale is now live, with deals on beauty, health, electricals, fragrance, gifts and more. The Boots website and stores are full of great offers across the retailer's wide range of products and brands. Boots is a popular destination to look at for anything to do with beauty and wellness and there's plenty on offer to help you feel better after any Christmas excess. And, come to that, to get you ready to undo any New Year's excess.
SHOPPING
Vogue Magazine

The Best Winter Workout Gear for Every Cold-Weather Exercise

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The best winter workout gear vastly differs from summer’s exercise staples. Yes, sports bras and leggings remain part of the equation, but colder weather calls for more insulating pieces. Think thicker tights, down-filled vests, long-sleeve tops, thermal jackets, and weatherproof sneakers, plus winter workout accessories like hats, gloves, neck warmers, and tall socks. They’re just as, if not more, important than a toasty top layer or fleece-lined leggings that trap heat in where it quickly escapes. Trust, the moment you attempt a winter workout without one of these extras, you realize just how essential they are.
FITNESS
Gear Patrol

These Are Some of Today’s Best Lightweight, Scratch-Proof Ceramic Watches

The use of ceramic has been one of the biggest trends in watchmaking in recent years, expanding from a relatively rare and niche material with limited use and color options to a highlighted feature in iconic watch lines by many of the most prestigious Swiss brands. Watch companies are truly excited about ceramic’s use even in dials and bezels, but especially full watch cases, and they expect consumers to see the benefits as well. Why is ceramic so cool? A lot of pretty good reasons, it turns out.
APPAREL
BGR.com

Friday’s deals: 150+ crazy Amazon holiday deals that disappear today

So many of Amazon’s hottest Black Friday deals have lingered around until now. For example, you can get the best-selling Echo Dot for just $19.99 and Fitbits start at just $69.95. You’ll also find Amazon’s #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows on sale for an all-time low of $15 each. They’re so good, they have more than 111,000 5-star reviews! Now that it’s Christmas Eve, however, so many of these best-selling deals are coming to an end. In other words, it’s your very last chance to save before the year’s deepest discounts are gone for good. In addition to the hot...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Next’s Boxing Day 2021 sale is still online – these are the best deals you can shop today

Next has a reputation for throwing impressive sales, hosting four seasonal events each year where it offers up to 70 per cent off categories including womenswear, menswear, children’s, baby, home and furniture. And now its 2021 event has officially started. As one of the most anticipated sales of them all, Next traditionally sees thousands of eager shoppers swarm to bricks-and-mortar stores to line up ahead of the doors opening at 5am. But this year the sale looked a little different. Even the most eager of shoppers were able to enjoy a lie in because, due to the way this year’s bank holidays fell, the retailer did...
SHOPPING
gearjunkie.com

45% Off prAna, Smartwool, Mountain Hardwear, and More Outdoor Gear Deals

This week, find great deals on Cotopaxi, Blizzard, prAna, and more. Cotopaxi Fuego Down Vest — Women’s & Men’s: $105 (30% Off) Keep your core warm around town or on a winter hike with this 800-fill down vest. Cotopaxi’s fun colors and use of recycled and unused fabric make this vest a great choice for any sustainability minded customer.
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: 5 Products You Need to Know

New year, more (expensive) Rolexes. As we reported yesterday, Rolex quietly increased its prices across the board, with some pieces selling for 10 percent more than they were last year — and that's just at retail. As many savvy watch buyers know, buying a Rolex at retail is already a difficult feat as it is, so this price increase is really more likely to be felt by shoppers where they actually acquire Rolex watches: the secondary market. Given that the aftermarket already has a price hike for the privilege, we're expecting at least a reciprocal price increase across the board (though savvy buyers should always be expecting the unexpected in the resale business). Rolex prices aren't the only thing on our minds this afternoon though. From Sierra Nevada's hydrating new sparkling hop-infused water to a uniquely trackable backpack unveiled at CES 2022, this is Today in Gear.
RETAIL

