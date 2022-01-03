Today's Best Deals: 40% off at Filson, Deals on Workout Gear & More

New year, more (expensive) Rolexes. As we reported yesterday, Rolex quietly increased its prices across the board, with some pieces selling for 10 percent more than they were last year — and that's just at retail. As many savvy watch buyers know, buying a Rolex at retail is already a difficult feat as it is, so this price increase is really more likely to be felt by shoppers where they actually acquire Rolex watches: the secondary market. Given that the aftermarket already has a price hike for the privilege, we're expecting at least a reciprocal price increase across the board (though savvy buyers should always be expecting the unexpected in the resale business). Rolex prices aren't the only thing on our minds this afternoon though. From Sierra Nevada's hydrating new sparkling hop-infused water to a uniquely trackable backpack unveiled at CES 2022, this is Today in Gear.

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO