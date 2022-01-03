ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U-Haul ranks Austin No. 16 growth city for one-way moves in '21

By Kathryn Hardison
Austin Business Journal
Austin Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Texas ranked No. 1 in the nation in 2021...

fox26houston.com

Californians fleeing for Texas so fast U-Haul runs out of trucks for them: report

A new report from U-Haul found that migration to southern states continued throughout the pandemic, with Texas being the top destination. "Gone to Texas" was such a well-known phrase during early migrations to the state that people simply carved "GTT" on trees or fence posts when they headed west from the young United States. Now a highway version of "GTT" is underway, but it's headed from west to east: California and Illinois ranked as the states with the greatest one-way net loss of U-Haul trucks, and most of that traffic appears to have gone to Texas and Florida.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

COVID-19 in Austin: City moves from Stage 4 to Stage 5

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County leaders announced on Jan. 6, that the area has moved from Stage 4 to Stage 5 of its COVID-19 risk-based guidelines. On the City's dashboard, officials track the seven-day moving average of new hospital admissions, community transmission rate and positivity rate when determining COVID-19 risk-based guidelines staging. As of Jan. 4, all three indicators were in Stage 5 territory.
AUSTIN, TX
wgvunews.org

Michigan slips two spots in U-Haul's 2021 Growth Index

The annual index is a barometer for state migration trends. U-Haul ranks the 50 states migration based on what it calls “transactional data.” It counts one-way truck rentals; the number of moves coming and going. In Michigan there was plenty of activity with a 14% increase in the number of one-way arrivals to the state, but departures also climbed 15% year-over year. A net difference dropping Michigan from 40th growth state in 2020 to number 42 in 2021.
MICHIGAN STATE
opelikaobserver.com

U-Haul Growth Index: AUBURN-OPELIKA Market is No. 23 Growth City of 2021

Auburn-Opelika market is the No. 23 growth city in America based on U-Haul® truck moves throughout 2021, according to transactional data compiled for the annual U-Haul Growth Index. People coming to Auburn-Opelika in one-way U-Haul trucks increased 23% year-over-year, while departures jumped more than 30% from 2020 as overall...
OPELIKA, AL
goldrushcam.com

U-Haul Growth Index: Florida Has 10 Of Top 25 U.S. Growth Cities - California Ranks Last Among U-Haul Growth States, It Enjoyed Pockets Of Growth In 2021 – The Sacramento-Roseville Market Is The No. 8 Growth City, While San Diego Ranks 12th

Kissimmee-St. Cloud netted the most U-Haul trucks in 2021, followed by Raleigh-Durham. January 4, 2022 - PHOENIX, Ariz. - The sun-soaked Kissimmee-St. Cloud market less than 30 miles south of Orlando isn’t just for vacationers chasing roller-coaster rides and encounters with a famous mouse. In 2021, no American city...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Austin Business Journal

Canadian investor expands Central Texas portfolio with $33M in equity for Larkspur apartments

Trez Capital, which claims to be Canada's largest non-bank commercial mortgage lender, is bullish on the Austin area. The company has invested in multiple projects — its latest deal was tens of millions of dollars in equity funding for a roughly 500-unit apartment community just north of Leander. Click through to read more about the firm's history and strategic vision in Central Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Austin Business Journal

Consulting Firm Sendero Expands to Austin

AUSTIN, TX – Sendero, a full-service management consulting firm dedicated to delivering results and unleashing potential for its clients and community, has announced the opening of a new Austin location. In addition to the Austin expansion, Sendero announced recent office openings in Nashville, Phoenix, and Atlanta. Named one of the best cities for young professionals and recognized as a hub for the healthcare, utilities, and financial services sectors; the rapidly growing capital of Texas is an ideal city for the firm's third Lone Star location. "We began in Texas, and we are excited to formally open our Austin office," says Tom Cartwright, Principal. "With the work we've done for companies in the energy, utilities, and financial services industries, expanding to Austin is a natural next step for Sendero to take." Sendero's new Austin office is located in the Warehouse District, within walking distance of the Texas Capitol, the University of Texas, and the heart of downtown. This location will enable the company to better serve clients in Austin and throughout the Central Texas region. Since its founding in 2004, Sendero has grown to offer services in six key Practice Areas including: Data and Analytics, IT Infrastructure, Mobility, Organizational Change Management, Project Management Office, and Systems Implementation. These separate Practice Areas enable Sendero to bring a focus and depth of experience to the most critical business challenges their clients face. About Sendero Sendero is a full-service management consulting firm focused on one thing: empowering rapid, significant, and measurable results. Sendero provides large and mid-sized organizations with management consulting services that empower them to improve performance, increase efficiencies, and implement fundamental transformation. Sendero’s experts provide guidance in strategic planning, digital transformation, and organizational effectiveness across a variety of industries. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Dallas, Sendero has been named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list for ten consecutive years and is routinely recognized as a best place to work by employees.
AUSTIN, TX
KDAF

U-Haul: Texas largest growing state in 2021

U-Haul says growth states are calculated by the number of one-way U-Haul trucks entering the state against the number leaving the state in that year. Texas was ranked the top growth state from 2016-18 and remained in the top three from 2019-20.
TEXAS STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

U-Haul Growth Index: Idaho is the No. 9 Growth State of 2021

Idaho is the No. 9 growth state in America, according to 2021 transactional data compiled for the annual U-Haul® Growth Index. People coming to Idaho in one-way U-Haul trucks increased more than 1% year-over-year, while departures remained the same as 2020. Arriving customers accounted for nearly 50.5% of all...
IDAHO STATE
Austin Business Journal

Austin startup launches job review site for more candid feedback on inclusivity, culture

"I'm writing to inform you that I am resigning, effective in two weeks, to pursue other opportunities." Business owners and managers are getting more letters to that effect everyday as workers get burned out by the daily grind, workplace culture issues and the prolonged pandemic. This week we learned 440,000 Texas workers quit their jobs in September, more than any other state.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Austin Business Journal

