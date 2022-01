This weekend is probably your last chance to see all four visible planets lined up in the southwestern sky right after sunset. Venus, the brightest, is low in the southwestern sky and right next to it is the fainter planet Mercury. This is low. For most of the autumn and since Thanksgiving, Venus has been high in the southwestern sky after sunset. Not this weekend, Venus has dropped and is now too close to the horizon for most to see.

ASTRONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO