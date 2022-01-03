ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

From upbeat to unsure: Vaccine pioneers reflect on pandemic's roller-coaster year in Minnesota

Janesville Gazette
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS — Her emotions flared just a bit when Thera Witte described how she became the first person in the Twin Cities to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. She remembered cheering co-workers as she walked to get her shot on that December morning, and the sense that the pandemic's end finally was...

www.gazettextra.com

Janesville Gazette

COVID-19 positivity rate in Minnesota reaches record 15.6%

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota is reporting a record 15.6% positivity rate for COVID-19 tests conducted in the seven days ending Dec. 30. The previous record for positivity rate, a key metric of viral spread, occurred early in the pandemic on April 29, 2020, when testing was limited and mostly targeted at meatpacking plants with outbreaks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mprnews.org

Minnesota's year in photos: Pandemic, protests, people

Well, 2021 was quite the year. Minnesotans faced COVID-19, racial reckoning and record-setting weather. Every week seemed to bring something different. Photojournalists working with MPR News captured hope, hardship and happiness across the state. Here’s a look at some of what they saw. Gallery. 76 of 76. 1 of...
MINNESOTA STATE
State
Minnesota State
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: "Flurona."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

ER doctor breaks down COVID symptoms by vaccination status

The patients who are suffering the most during the current Omicron surge are unvaccinated, according to a New York City emergency room doctor, who recently explained how different types of patients are experiencing different symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Minneapolis#M Health Fairview#Immunization#Covid 19 Vaccine#Minnesotans#Covid#Cass Lake Hospital#The Indian Health Service
Florida Phoenix

FL nears 9,000 hospitalizations for COVID; CDC notes increase among children

With the omicron variant continuing to sweep the nation, federal health authorities on Friday pointed to an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, including an alarming rate of hospitalizations among children. In Florida, the number of people hospitalized continues to increase, as well, according to data reported Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Hospitals Seeing Uptick In ‘Flurona’ Cases, A Double Infection Of COVID And The Flu

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some hospitals in the U.S. are seeing kids coming in and testing positive for both the flu and COVID-19. It’s being called “flurona” and it’s concerning doctors. According to the World Health Organization, symptoms include cough, fever, sore throat, muscle aches and fatigue. Israel confirmed its first case of the so-called flurona last Thursday. It was identified in an unvaccinated pregnant woman. She was later released and is now in good condition. In Florida, doctors are seeing kids testing positive for both. Some children who are showing the more significant symptoms are younger than five. With the Omicron variant spreading like it is, doctors are worried about the possible strain the flu and coronavirus could put on health care systems — especially during the winter months. Doctors say vaccines are your best defense against this flurona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Janesville Gazette

Despite omicron, LA sees far fewer critically ill patients compared to last winter

LOS ANGELES — Despite an unprecedented spike in cases fueled by the omicron variant, Los Angeles County hospitals are seeing far fewer critically ill coronavirus-positive patients than they did last winter. Officials emphasize that the health care system still faces serious challenges because so many people are being infected,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox2detroit.com

Doctor who caught omicron at super spreader event says pandemic isn't just due to the unvaccinated

Flint epidemiologist talks about catching omicron at super spreader event - despite being vaccinated. It turns out she was positive along with the bride and groom and a dozen medical professionals who work at Kaiser Permanente's Oakland Medical Center, that is now attributed to creating an omicron super-spreader event. California health officials confirm those infected medical workers tested negative the week before, but ended up exosing nearly 40 of their co-workers and patients.
FLINT, MI

