Rome, GA

Police: Man had black tar heroin in vehicle

By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com
northwestgeorgianews.com
 4 days ago

After a Rome man wrecked his car on Shorter Avenue Sunday evening, Rome...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

The Associated Press

Reports: Lawyers say Djokovic had COVID-19 last month

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Lawyers for Novak Djokovic filed court documents in his challenge against deportation from Australia that showed the tennis star contracted COVID-19 last month, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported Saturday. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic was denied entry at the Melbourne airport late Wednesday after border officials...
TENNIS
The Hill

Pelosi invites Biden to give State of the Union address on March 1

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday invited President Biden to deliver his first State of the Union address on March 1. "Indeed, this past year has been historic: with the life-saving American Rescue Plan, once-in-a-century Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and, soon, the truly transformational Build Back Better Act!" Pelosi wrote in a letter to Biden. "In that spirit, I am writing to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, March 1, to share your vision of the State of the Union."
POTUS
Fox News

Antonio Brown calls Tom Brady his 'friend,' criticizes Bruce Arians following Bucs release

Antonio Brown spoke about the fracture in his relationship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a podcast interview released Friday. Brown talked about his friendship with Tom Brady and had choice words for coach Bruce Arians in the aftermath of the wide receiver walking out on the team midgame on Sunday afternoon. Brown made the remarks in an interview on the "Full Send Podcast."
NFL
CBS News

Amy Schneider becomes first woman to win more than $1 million on "Jeopardy!"

Amy Schneider continued to break "Jeopardy!" records with her 28th victory on Friday night, becoming the first woman in the show's history to win more than $1 million in cumulative prize money. Schneider, an engineering manager from Oakland, California, is one of only four people to have ever broken the $1 million mark on the quiz show in regular-season play.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Black Tar Heroin#Thomas Smith
The Hill

Judge dismisses groping case against Cuomo

A judge dismissed a groping charge filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) that was among the sexual misconduct allegations that drove him from office. The charge was filed against Cuomo over accusations that he groped an aide in the executive mansion in 2020. It was the only criminal charge filed against the former governor in connection with multiple allegations of sexual harassment made against him, according to The Associated Press.
ALBANY, NY

