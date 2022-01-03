Warner Chappell Music Buys Bowie's Full Music Catalog

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Warner Chappell Music today announced its purchase of late British rock star David Bowie's entire music catalog.

The deal for global music publishing rights includes Bowie's full body of work, spanning the iconic artist and songwriter's six-decade career, including ``Space Oddity,'' ``Changes,'' ``Ziggy Stardust,'' ``Starman,'' ``Rebel Rebel,'' ``Heroes,'' ``Let's Dance,'' and hundreds more. The agreement encompasses songs from the 26 David Bowie studio albums released during his lifetime, as well as the posthumous studio album release, ``Toy,'' as well as other tracks.

WCM and Bowie's estate did not formally announce the purchase price, but various media reports have put the deal at $250 million.

``All of us at Warner Chappell are immensely proud that the David Bowie estate has chosen us to be the caretakers of one of the most groundbreaking, influential and enduring catalogs in music history,'' WCM Co-Chair and CEO Guy Moot said in a statement.

``These are not only extraordinary songs, but milestones that have changed the course of modern music forever,'' Moot said. ``Bowie's vision and creative genius drove him to push the envelope, lyrically and musically --writing songs that challenged convention, changed the conversation and have become part of the canon of global culture.''

The deal with WCM follows the announcement last year of a global agreement between Warner Music Group and the Bowie estate through which Warner Music licensed worldwide rights to Bowie's recorded music catalog from 1968.

With the new deal with Warner Chappell, WMG is now home to Bowie's full body of work as both a songwriter and recording artist, Warner Chappell officials said.

``This fantastic pact with the David Bowie estate opens up a universe of opportunities to take his extraordinary music into dynamic new places,'' WCM Co-Chair and COO Carianne Marshall said in a statement.

``This isn't merely a catalog, but a living, breathing collection of timeless songs that are as powerful and resonant today as they were when they were first written,'' Marshall said. ``All of our global leaders and departments are incredibly excited and primed to get to work with these brilliant songs across multiple avenues and platforms. And with both sides of WMG now representing Bowie's career, we couldn't be better set up to represent this illustrious body of work.''

Bowie, who was born in 1947 and died in 2016, will live on in his body of work, WCM officials said.