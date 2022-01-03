ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

What is ‘flurona’ and how common is it?

KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJW) – The name might sound like a joke, but the World Health Organization says cases of people getting influenza and COVID-19 are very real. “Flurona” is when a patient has both the flu and COVID. Israel just confirmed its first case of so-called flurona Thursday,...

www.krqe.com

Florida Phoenix

FL nears 9,000 hospitalizations for COVID; CDC notes increase among children

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With the omicron variant continuing to sweep the nation, federal health authorities on Friday pointed to an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, including an alarming rate of hospitalizations among children. In Florida, the number of people hospitalized continues to increase, as well, according to data reported Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. […] The post FL nears 9,000 hospitalizations for COVID; CDC notes increase among children appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
