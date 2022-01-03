ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philipsburg, PA

Philipsburg Heritage Days to celebrate 225th anniversary

By Kelsey Rogers
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FDaEZ_0dbndMKv00

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Philipsburg Heritage Days will return this summer for 2022 on July 12 through July 17.

This year will mark the 225th anniversary of the founding of Philipsburg, according to the Heritage Days committee. Vesper Services and community awards will be held July 12 while vendors will be open July 13 through July 17. The event was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the event is still in the planning phase, the committee is planning for an anniversary parade, Drum and Bugle Corps show and a fireworks display set off at Cold Stream Dam. Additional events will be announced on their Facebook page as they are confirmed.

