Happy New Year! Let’s hope 2022 will be better than last year. Looking back, there were some memorable moments for those who are outdoors-minded. Once again, we had a relatively mild winter. There was very little ice cover on Lake Erie and what little ice we had, moved quickly to the east end of the lake. This resulted in early yellow perch fishing with some impressive catches starting in late March and early April.

DUNKIRK, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO