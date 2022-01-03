ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Police responding to barricade in northwest Las Vegas

By Jordan Gartner
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TlL0r_0dbndAkD00

Las Vegas police are working a barricade situation in the northwest part of town on Monday.

Officers were called to the 7000 block of Old Village Avenue, near Lone Mountain Road and Tenaya Way, at about 9:45 a.m. Police say a man is believed to be armed and alone inside a home while refusing to surrender.

Authorities say they have set up containment and SWAT along with crisis negotiators are responding.

Neighboring residences are being evacuated while the situation remains active.

Stay with 13 Action News for updates on this story

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Barricade#Swat#Tenaya#Action News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy