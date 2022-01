Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is down 3 1/4 cents per bushel, March soybeans are down 11 1/2 cents, and March KC wheat is up 2 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grains are mixed to weaker with row crops and products down while wheat markets are mostly higher. None of the major grain market charts look to be in danger of damaging charts before the end of the year. The next leg of price action once volume returns next week will prove crucial.

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO