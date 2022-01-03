Grains mostly lower, Livestock lower

Corn futures are 2 to 3 cents lower at midday Thursday; soybean futures are 12 to 13 cents lower; wheat futures are 21 cents to 26 cents lower. Corn futures are 2 to 3 cents lower at midday with trade holding above $6.00. There is ag futures weakness Thursday morning and flat spread action with corn holding up the best so far. Ethanol margins are fading with lower ethanol premiums into the new year and demand soft with a large stocks build reporter Wednesday continuing to pressure margins.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO