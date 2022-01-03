Grains mostly lower, Livestock lower

Corn futures are 2 to 3 cents lower at midday Thursday; soybean futures are 12 to 13 cents lower; wheat futures are 21 cents to 26 cents lower. Corn futures are 2 to 3 cents lower at midday with trade holding above $6.00. There is ag futures weakness Thursday morning and flat spread action with corn holding up the best so far. Ethanol margins are fading with lower ethanol premiums into the new year and demand soft with a large stocks build reporter Wednesday continuing to pressure margins.
Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn was up 1 1/2 cents, March soybeans were up 10 1/4 cents and March KC wheat was down 8 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Tuesday, Dow Jones futures are trading a little higher, along with France, Germany and Japan after the S&P 500 closed at a new all-time high Monday.
March soybeans fell 30 1/4 cents and March Minneapolis wheat was down 17 1/2 cents, the top percentage losers among Thursday’s grain-related trade. Soybean prices were hurt by reports of rain in Parana, Brazil, and a second consecutive new marketing year low of soybean export sales in Thursday morning’s report.
