Interior Design

Color Sense

By Joan Tupponce
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenjamin Moore's October Mist (Photo courtesy Benjamin Moore) Colors serve as reflections of life. They can calm the soul or inspire the mind, energize our thoughts or bring peace to our private sanctuary. Every year, color authority Pantone and a variety of paint manufacturers each choose a color or...

