Color Sense

Every year we see the holiday season arrive with the traditional colors of red and green. Where did these colors come from and what do they represent? The color of green is the luckiest color and it represents good fortune and prosperity. It is also the color of envy or the color of life in the environmental world. The color of red represents from love and passion to fortune and fertility. In China and Inda, it is worn in weddings as it is a sign of love and good luck. In Africa, it is the sign of death and mourning. In the United States, it is often the color of danger and serious alerts. Colors represent many different things in different parts of the world and for different situations.

FESTIVAL ・ 13 DAYS AGO