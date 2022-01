– Apple briefly became a $3 tn company this week – the first firm to hit the milestone – before valuation slipped back a little to $2.99 tn, reported CNBC (and just about everyone else). Apple broke the barrier when its share price rose 2.5 percent on Monday to hit $182.86, though it closed at $182.01. Apple has tripled its valuation in under four years. Although the ‘milestone is mostly symbolic’, the news site said it shows that ‘investors remain bullish on Apple stock and its ability to grow’. Later in the week, CNBC said Warren Buffett’s ‘out-of-character bet’ on Apple – Berkshire Hathaway began buying Apple stock in 2016 and by mid-2018 had accumulated a 5 percent stake in the iPhone-maker – had made him more than $120 bn on paper.

ECONOMY ・ 22 HOURS AGO