Dead & Co’s Bill Kreutzmann Pulls Out of Mexico Shows Citing Heart Condition

By Ethan Millman
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
Grateful Dead drummer and founding member Bill Kreutzmann is sitting out Dead and Company ’s upcoming Playing in the Sand concerts in Mexico, citing personal health concerns, Kreutzmann announced on Monday.

“Playing in the Sand has become my favorite tour stop in recent years and there’s so much about it that’s just so great. And thus, it is with a heavy and still recovering heart that I have to relay a note that I received from my doctor this morning ordering me to sit this one out,” Kreutzmann wrote on Twitter.

Kreutzmann had to miss several Dead and Company shows this past fall, and Jay Lane sat in for him instead. Lane is expected to fill in for Kreutzmann in Mexico as well.

“After a lifetime of playing special beats, it’s almost no wonder that my heart came up with its own idea of rhythm,” Kreutzmann said on Twitter. “All jokes aside, my doctor has ordered me to take it easy (and stay safe) through the end of January so that I can continue to drum and play for you for many tours to come. I have a lot of music left in me and there’s no stopping me from playing it. I’ve never been one to obey orders or play by the rules but in the interest of longevity, I hope you’ll understand. I wish my brothers in the band the best these next two weeks and I look forward to meeting back up with them — and with you — before you know it. Please stay safe out there so that we can do it all again.”

Kreutzmann’s announcement is the latest development in a tumultuous few weeks for Dead and Company’s two weekends of concerts at the Moon Palace resort in Cancún. For several weeks, Deadheads concerned about going to the show in the middle of a surge in Covid cases had pushed concert organizer CID Events to change its policy and offer refunds to no avail before the promoter announced a new refund policy last week.

Several ticket holders who spoke with Rolling Stone said they wouldn’t be attending, citing health concerns or their fear of getting stuck quarantining in Mexico if they got Covid while at the resort. Over 2,000 people signed a petition on Change.org calling for refunds before the new policy was put in place.

While Kreutzmann won’t perform, the show is still slated to go on as planned. But the case surge has already changed the optics of the event. With cases rising, organizers recommended last week that concertgoers don’t leave the resort for the duration of their stay, and all the off-resort events CID originally planned for the concerts have been canceled.

Rolling Stone

John Mayer Pulls Out of Dead & Company’s Mexico Shows After Covid-19 Diagnosis

John Mayer has tested positive for Covid-19 and will no longer appear during Dead and Company’s Playing in the Sand concerts in Mexico, which take place at Moon Palace resort in Cancún Jan. 7 to Jan. 10 and Jan. 13 through Jan. 16. “Today, just prior to leaving for Mexico, per his physician, @JohnMayer tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to perform at the upcoming ‘Playing in the Sand’ event in Riviera Cancun January 7-10,” Dead and Company posted on Instagram. The weekend will now feature Dos Hermanos con Amigos.” The post lists Mickey Hart, Bob Weir, Jeff Chimenti, Oteil Burbridge,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Dead & Company Play ‘Brown-Eyed Women’ at Playing in the Sand 2018

Deadheads from all over the world are once again flocking to Mexico’s Moon Palace Cancun this weekend for the annual Playing in the Sand festival. It’s a luxury experience where fans get to chill by the ocean, play golf, visit the spa, and experience three nights of Dead & Company music right on the beach. Ticket packages begin at $2,112.50 per person and stretch to $9,000 for the cushiest arrangement where guests can enjoy an “elegant and spacious estate” with four bedrooms, two balconies, a home theater with seating for eight, a poker table, and a private pool and hot tub....
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Dead & Company Cancel Mexico Shows Amid Omicron Surge

Dead & Company have canceled their Playing in the Sand resort shows in Cancun slated to start this weekend amid rising Covid cases, the band announced on Thursday. Ticketholders will be refunded for the show, and they’ll be given more details on refunds in an email associated with their tickets. “Dead & Company and CID Presents tried everything possible to bring normalcy and to deliver a great experience and amazing music, but with each day it became increasingly clear that canceling is the correct thing to do for the fans and for our crew,” the band said in a statement. The surge...
MUSIC
jambands

Bill Kreutzmann Drops Out of Playing In The Sand Due to Health Concerns

Bill Kreutzmann took to Instagram to share with fans that he will not be performing with Dead & Company during Playing In The Sand, their two-weekend festival down in Cancun, Mexico on Jan. 7-10 and Jan. 13-16. The drummer stated he decided to sit out the shows after a doctor’s note advised him to rest his recovering heart following his health issues in the fall.
MUSIC
Jay Lane
Person
Bill Kreutzmann
San Francisco Chronicle

Grateful Dead drummer pulls out of upcoming shows over heart scare

Grateful Dead drummer and founding member Bill Kreutzmann will sit out a run of upcoming concerts in Mexico with Dead & Company due to ongoing health concerns, he announced Monday, Jan. 3. Kreutzmann, 75, said in a series of social media posts that his doctor had advised him to skip...
MUSIC
celebrityaccess.com

Bill Kreutzmann Drops Out Of Dead & Company’s Destination Concerts In Cancun

CANCUN, Mexico (CelebrityAccess) — Dead & Company drummer Bill Kreutzmann announced that he’s dropping out of the band’s upcoming Playing in the Sand destination concerts in Mexico over health concerns amid the latest coronavirus surge. In a statement published to the band’s social media, Kreutzmann wrote: “Playing...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Dead And Company Fans Will Receive Refund Option For Mexico Shows

More than 2,100 Deadheads signed a petition asking show organizers, CID Presents, to issue refunds due to safety concerns. The Playing in the Sand shows are 3 nights of Dead and Company playing beachside in Cancún. While CID had said in the past that event packages, some ranging as much as $15,000 were nonrefundable, they announced on Wednesday they would begin issuing refunds to ticket holders not interested in attending the shows. CID claims the shows would still go on despite the rise in Covid cases, but will take strict precautions to keep all attendees safe. These include proof of vaccination and a negative test taken 48 hours prior to the show.
ENTERTAINMENT
#Mexico#Dead Co#Dead And Company
Rolling Stone

The Best Grateful Dead Merch for Deadheads and Collectors Alike

Last year marked the 25th anniversary of Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia‘s death — and while tailgating and trading at Shakedown Streets may not be an option right now, there are other ways for Deadheads to pay tribute to the psychedelic rock guru. Garcia passed away August 9, 1995, shortly after his 53rd birthday, from a heart attack while under treatment at a residential rehabilitation clinic in Marin County, Calif. Born Jerome John Garcia on August 1, 1942, the musician was raised in San Francisco and formally trained on the piano as a child. He began playing the guitar at age 15...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Hear Eric Clapton’s New Song ‘Heart of a Child,’ Co-Written By Fellow Vaccine Skeptic

UPDATE 12/25: As forewarned, Eric Clapton has released the video for his latest single “Heart of a Child,” which he co-wrote with his friend and fellow vaccine skeptic Robin Monotti. “Don’t break the heart of your child,” Clapton sings on the track. “Don’t let the fear drive you wild.” – After successfully preventing a German widow from selling her late husband’s bootleg CD, Eric Clapton promised some additional holiday cheer Friday by announcing a forthcoming single titled “Heart of a Child,” co-written by Clapton and his friend and fellow vaccine skeptic Robin Monotti. The song arrives Dec. 24, and while the track’s lyrics...
MUSIC
Variety

Dead and Company Cancels Playing in the Sand Festival Entirely Following John Mayer’s Exit (Updated)

UPDATED: The group Dead and Company announced Thursday that its Playing in the Sand festival, slated to begin Friday in Cancun, has been canceled entirely. The move comes just a day after it was announced that frontman John Mayer was pulling out of the first weekend due to his testing positive for COVID-19 on the eve of departing for Mexico. Many of the passholders who bought packages that included hotel stays and airfare were already in Mexico or on their way Thursday when the news came, first via an Instagram post from the band, and later from a statement from CID...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Omicron Is Muddying Up Wilco, DMB Shows in Cancun. Good Luck Getting Refunds

Mitch Timbanard is hoping his Covid test comes back positive. The 47-year-old Orange County, California resident is one of many Wilco fans anxiously awaiting the band’s SkyBlueSky festival in Cancun. The multi-day fest is scheduled to begin January 17th and feature Spoon, Kurt Vile, Stephen Malkmus and Thundercat, among others. But as the Omicron variant surges and promoter Cloud 9 has shown no signs of giving refunds for several thousand-dollar resort/ticket packages, Timbanard’s left with the difficult decision of going to Mexico and getting stuck down there if he catches the virus, or watching nearly $6,000 go down the drain.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Rolling Stone

Mary Bono Asks Court to Dismiss Cher’s ‘Groundless’ $1 Million Royalties Lawsuit

Mary Bono says Cher’s $1 million lawsuit over allegedly unpaid royalties for Sonny & Cher songs including “I Got You Babe” is “groundless” and should be dismissed, according to a new filing in federal court in Los Angeles. The widow of Sonny Bono — who was elected to replace him in Congress just months after his 1998 death in a skiing accident — claims in her new paperwork that federal law, specifically the Copyright Act, is on her side and trumps any state contract or community property laws cited by Cher in her breach of contract complaint filed Oct. 13. In her...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Star Leaves Studio Amid COVID-19 Surge

Ginger Zee is taking precautions amid the latest surge in COVID cases with the omicron variant. The Good Morning America meteorologist announced Tuesday that she would be working outside of the studio for a while after the concerning uptick of cases in New York City especially. "Back out of the...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Gal Gadot Admits ‘Imagine’ Cover Was ‘in Poor Taste’

Gal Gadot has accepted that her star-studded cover video of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” released at the start of the pandemic, may not have been the best idea. In the cover story for InStyle‘s February issue, the Wonder Woman actress reflected on her choice to create the clip, which featured Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams, and Will Ferrell, among others. “With the whole ‘Imagine’ controversy, it’s funny,” Gadot said. “I was calling Kristen [Wiig] and I was like, ‘Listen, I want to do this thing.’ The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came here [to the U.S.] in the same...
CELEBRITIES
