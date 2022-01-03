ORIGINALLY airing in 2014, Black-ish was a major hit for ABC, earning the network a Peabody Award, Emmy awards, and high ratings.

The eighth and final season of the Anthony Anderson-led series will be released soon. Here’s all we know about it.

When will Black-ish season 8 be released?

The last season of Black-ish will premiere on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 9.30pm, according to Deadline.

The program will premiere in the midseason, rather than in the fall as it has in prior seasons.

Season 7 was planned to have a midseason airdate, but it was moved to the ABC autumn schedule instead, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This might be because of the previous season’s significant reduction in viewership, with the show losing 33% of the key Adults 18-49 demographic compared to the previous season, according to Looper.

Who makes up the season 8 cast of Black-ish?

Returning to the series’ last season are regular cast members:

Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson

Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow "Bow" Johnson

Marcus Scribner as Andre "Junior" Johnson Jr.

Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson

Jenifer Lewis as Ruby Johnson

Laurence Fishburne as Pops

Katlyn Nichol as Olivia Lockhart

Jeff Meacham as Josh Oppenhol, Peter MacKenzie as Leslie Stevens, and Deon Cole as Dre's buddy and coworker Charlie Telphy are among additional cast members.

What is Black-ish about?

Kenya Barris' comedy Black-ish is an American sitcom television series, having debuted on ABC on September 24, 2014.

Andre 'Dre' Johnson and Rainbow Johnson lead an upper-class African-American family in Black-ish.

The show follows the life of the family as they deal with a variety of personal and geopolitical concerns.

The comedy spawned a slew of spin-off shows, the most recent of which is Freeform's Grown-ish, which is presently in its fourth season and stars Black-ish alumn Yara Shahidi.

According to Deadline, the other spin-off, Mixed-ish, which centered on Bow Johnson's youth, was canceled after Season 2.

