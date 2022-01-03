ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

When will Black-ish season 8 be released?

By Amanda Castro
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E3n4W_0dbncOLq00

ORIGINALLY airing in 2014, Black-ish was a major hit for ABC, earning the network a Peabody Award, Emmy awards, and high ratings.

The eighth and final season of the Anthony Anderson-led series will be released soon. Here’s all we know about it.

When will Black-ish season 8 be released?

The last season of Black-ish will premiere on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 9.30pm, according to Deadline.

The program will premiere in the midseason, rather than in the fall as it has in prior seasons.

Season 7 was planned to have a midseason airdate, but it was moved to the ABC autumn schedule instead, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This might be because of the previous season’s significant reduction in viewership, with the show losing 33% of the key Adults 18-49 demographic compared to the previous season, according to Looper.

Who makes up the season 8 cast of Black-ish?

Returning to the series’ last season are regular cast members:

  • Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson
  • Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow "Bow" Johnson
  • Marcus Scribner as Andre "Junior" Johnson Jr.
  • Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson
  • Jenifer Lewis as Ruby Johnson
  • Laurence Fishburne as Pops
  • Katlyn Nichol as Olivia Lockhart

Jeff Meacham as Josh Oppenhol, Peter MacKenzie as Leslie Stevens, and Deon Cole as Dre's buddy and coworker Charlie Telphy are among additional cast members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vZMv5_0dbncOLq00
Black-ish is executive produced by cast members Anthony Anderson and Laurence Fishburne Credit: Getty Images - Getty

What is Black-ish about?

Kenya Barris' comedy Black-ish is an American sitcom television series, having debuted on ABC on September 24, 2014.

Andre 'Dre' Johnson and Rainbow Johnson lead an upper-class African-American family in Black-ish.

The show follows the life of the family as they deal with a variety of personal and geopolitical concerns.

The comedy spawned a slew of spin-off shows, the most recent of which is Freeform's Grown-ish, which is presently in its fourth season and stars Black-ish alumn Yara Shahidi.

According to Deadline, the other spin-off, Mixed-ish, which centered on Bow Johnson's youth, was canceled after Season 2.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Rhonda Stubbins White, Actress on Tyler Perry’s ‘Ruthless,’ Dead At 60

Actress Rhonda Stubbins White is dead at age 60 The Hollywood Reporter reported. The veteran actress most recently led as the cult leader Agnes on Ruthless, a Tyler Perry-created drama series on BET+.  Stubbins died in her Los Angeles home of cancer on Monday (Dec. 6). White studied acting in the early 1980s at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and made her television debut in 1992 on an episode of NBC’s Here and Now. She continued to earn a CableACE nomination for the HBO miniseries Laurel Avenue in 1993. In 1994, the Brooklyn native played opposite Diana Ross in the ABC telefilm Out...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Mackenzie
Person
Leslie Stevens
Person
Kenya Barris
Person
Deon Cole
Person
Diane Johnson
Person
Marsai Martin
Person
Anthony Anderson
Person
Yara Shahidi
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Star Joins 'Married at First Sight' Franchise, But Now How You Think

House of Payne star Keshia Knight Pulliam joined Lifetime's Married at First Sight franchise, but not as a star on the show. The former Cosby Show star has signed on to host Married at First Sight: Afterparty. The talk show will debut on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 11 p.m. ET right after the two-hour premiere of Married at First Sight Season 14.
TV & VIDEOS
Ashe County's Newspaper

‘Black-ish’: How Michelle Obama Became a Season 8 Guest Star

Getting Michelle Obama to appear in the socially aware sitcom black-ish’s Season 8 opener came down to a simple text message from cast member Tracee Ellis Ross (Rainbow). “We knew it was [black-ish’s] last season, and we’re like, ‘Hey, Tracee, do you want to send a message to your friend?’” says executive producer Courtney Lilly, laughing.
TV & VIDEOS
WBAL Radio

Tiffany Haddish reacts to Common's breakup comments, Anthony Anderson emotional about 'black-ish', & more

After Common recently explained that he broke up with Tiffany Haddish because of their busy schedules, the Night School star is now responding to his comments. Haddish gave her response on FOX SOUL'S Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored with Jason Lee after Lee interviewed Common. "I was very disappointed," she said or Common, "'cause that's not what you told me."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeff Meacham#Emmy Awards#Television Series#Abc#Peabody Award#Freeform S Grown Ish
TVLine

Year in Review: The Television Stars We Said Goodbye to in 2021

As we reflect on 2021, we can’t help but think of all the TV greats who left us. The last 12 months have seen the deaths of several small-screen legends, including seven-time Emmy winner Ed Asner — the most honored male performer in the history of the Primetime Emmy Awards. We also said goodbye to fellow Mary Tyler Moore vets Cloris Leachman — who, at eight Emmys, is tied with Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the most awarded performer in Emmy history — and Gavin MacLeod. Other Emmy winners we lost over the past year include Cicely Tyson, Christopher Plummer, Hal Holbrook, Peter...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘CSI’ Star Tracee Ellis Ross Says Goodbye to Current Show in Emotional Tribute

Earlier this month, CSI alum Tracee Ellis Ross took to her Instagram account to say farewell to her current hit series Black-Ish in an emotional tribute to her co-stars. In the sweet post, the former CSI star declared it is so hard to say goodbye to the Black-Ish family. But she leaves the set full of joy and pride. “It was an honor to go to work every day. To create our hilarious and important show. We changed the landscape of modern primetime television. It is more than a notion to keep rising above the limiting ideas people have for black women. To keep feeling the hits and to keep being free and shining anyway.”
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
EW.com

Tracee Ellis Ross reflects on saying a 'beautiful' goodbye to Black-ish

In her own words, Tracee Ellis Ross processes the end of her long-running ABC sitcom (final episodes airing Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT):. In this industry, sometimes people say, "I wrote this part for you." I've heard that multiple times. In fact, I remember there was once a casting breakdown and it said, "Looking for a Tracee Ellis Ross type," but they would not even see me. The journey of being a Black woman in Hollywood, to keep rising above other people's limited ideas of who I should be and what kind of roles I should be playing, has been interesting.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Anthony Anderson Opens Up About His Rough-and-Tumble Childhood, TV Controversy and His Surprising Hobby

Anthony Anderson made his acting debut earlier than most. He was just a baby in Compton, Los Angeles, when his mother, Doris, was performing in a community play that needed a baby who could cry on cue. “I actually think my mama was pinching my thighs and my ass to get me to cry,” says Anderson, 51, laughing, “but whatever worked for us!” He’s been hitting his cues ever since as an actor, a television host and the star and executive producer of ABC’s Black-ish, on which Anderson plays Andre “Dre” Johnson, a father of five trying to raise his kids with a strong cultural identity within their predominantly white, upper-middle-class neighborhood. The acclaimed comedy begins its eighth and final season on Jan. 4.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
TV SERIES
blackchronicle.com

ABC Releases Sneak Peek Of Michelle Obama On ‘Black-ish’

Back in October, it was announced that former First Lady Michelle Obama—one of the very few First Ladies the Negro delegation recognizes (hell, maybe the only one)—would be making a guest appearance on the eighth and final season of the hit series Black-ish. Well, on New Year’s day,...
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Try Not to Cry Watching the Cast of Black-ish Say Farewell Ahead of Series Finale

Watch: EXCLUSIVE: "Black-ish" Stars Celebrate Final Season. Black-ish is coming to an end, and we are more than sad-ish. The long-awaited final season of award-winning comedy series Black-ish premieres Jan. 4 on ABC. But before we say goodbye to one of our favorite on-screen families, in an E! exclusive featurette, the cast of the show, including Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, Marcus Scribner, Marsai Martin and Miles Brown reveal what's to come in season eight as they look back on the legacy of the series.
TV SERIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
294K+
Followers
4K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy