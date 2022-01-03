ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

NFPA: Take down Christmas trees to prevent fire risk

By Ben Schad
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LSJl9_0dbncI3U00

(WHTM) — The National Fire Protection Association is warning people about one of the biggest fire hazards of the new year.

‘We could be dead if it wasn’t for Luanne’: Amazon driver rescues baby and parents from Colorado fire

According to the NFPA, approximately 30% of all house fires in Jan. involve Christmas trees. Natural trees dry out over time, making them more flammable and dangerous. To safely get rid of a Christmas tree, the NFPA recommends safely unplugging lights from the plug, not the wire, inspecting and throwing out light wires, wrapping lights in a plastic bag or around cardboard, and storing them in a dry place.

“As much as we enjoy the look and feel of Christmas trees in our homes, they’re large combustible items that have the potential to result in serious fires,” NFPA Vice President of Outreach and Advocacy, Lorraine Carli said. “The longer Christmas trees remain in homes, the longer they present a risk.”

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

It is also recommended that you should take your tree to be recycled if possible and left in a garage or outside.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Mystery of the missing Civil War gold goes to court

(WHTM) — We first brought you the story of Finders Keepers, the lost Civil War gold, and the FBI last year. It started when Finders Keepers, a treasure-hunting company, discovered a location on state forest land in Elks County where their metal detectors indicated a mass of metal with the density of gold. They suspected […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
okcfox.com

OKC Parks taking, turning real Christmas trees into mulch

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Parks are offering to take real Christmas trees and turn them into mulch for the community. The City will be accepting real Christmas trees from Dec. 27 through Jan. 14. Trees must be free of lights, ornaments, nails and stands, the city says.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Daily South

Looking to Recycle Your Christmas Tree? Alabama's Beaches Will Take Them

Once you're ready to un-deck your halls, it doesn't mean your Christmas tree's life has to come to an end. If you've got an artificial fir, you'll probably pack it away until next year. But for those with live trees, a little extra effort can provide positive effects to one of the South's greatest natural treasures for years to come.
ALABAMA STATE
WJAC TV

NFPA encourages quick removal of Christmas trees to avoid house fires in January

PA - (WOLF) — Nearly 30% of U.S. home fires involving Christmas trees occur in January. With this post-holiday fire hazard in mind, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) strongly encourages everyone to remove the hazards by disposing of Christmas trees promptly after the holiday season. Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s...
RECYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Nfpa#Fire Protection#House Fires#Whtm#Outreach And Advocacy
arizonadailyindependent.com

Phoenix Family Of Three Displaced By Christmas Tree Fire

Phoenix Fire crews responded to a Christmas tree fire on December 24. The fire left a family of three without a home. Firefighters were dispatched to a home near 24th Street and Osborn Road after a neighbor saw smoke coming from the kitchen of the home and fire crews were on the scene within 4 minutes.
PHOENIX, AZ
Midland Daily News

How to ditch the fire-hazard Christmas trees in Manistee

MANISTEE — About 30% of U.S. home fires involving Christmas trees typically happen this month. That is why the National Fire Protection Association is reminding residents “to keep the festive memories and remove the hazards by disposing of Christmas trees promptly after the holiday season.”. “As much as...
MANISTEE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NBC12

Christmas tree causes house fire in Augusta County

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - Investigators said a Christmas tree on a back porch caused a fire which heavily damaged a home in Augusta County. Several agencies responded to the burning home along Poquoson Drive in Stuarts Draft on Christmas morning. According to Greg Schacht, the assistant fire chief in...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
kswo.com

Volunteers needed to take down Christmas decorations in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Main Street Duncan is looking for volunteers to help take down Christmas lights and decorations. Officials are asking for volunteers to help from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8. They said they need 10 or more people. They added that ladders, gloves and allen wrenches...
DUNCAN, OK
abc27 News

Pa. admits ‘sophisticated’ unemployment hack. Cyber expert: scheme not ‘sophisticated at all.’

Pennsylvania's Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) conceded for the first time on Wednesday that hackers are diverting Pennsylvanians unemployment compensation checks to fraudulent accounts and that the state's new unemployment compensation system doesn't use a common security measure, which cybersecurity experts have called a "minimum standard," to prevent the attacks.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy