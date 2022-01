Alabama A&M forward Jalen Johnaon has tallied 16 and 25 points in two wins for the Bulldogs this week, the early leaders in the SWAC men's hoops race. A&M is on the road at Alcorn State Saturday and Jackson State Monday. Check out all the latest SWAC hoops news here. The post SWAC basketball springs into the new year appeared first on HBCU Gameday.

