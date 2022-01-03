ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago restaurants, venues require age 5 and up show proof of vaccination

By The Associated Press
CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — Chicago will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccine for indoor venues starting Monday. That includes restaurants, bars, gyms and other indoor venues like sport entertainment arenas.

Under the order issued last week by the county’s health department, businesses must require any individual age 5 and older to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with an approved vaccine before they can enter the business.

The mandate also includes movie theaters, concert venues, arcades, sports arenas and anywhere else where food and drink are served.

Also starting Monday, all Illinois Secretary of State offices, including driver services, will be closed until at least Jan. 18.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the measure is necessary because of a surge in cases and hospitalizations, with Chicago seeing numbers at levels similar to before vaccines were available. Chicago is reporting an average of more than 1,700 new COVID cases per day, up from about 300 per day just weeks ago, she said.

“To be clear, I have not been this concerned about COVID-19 since the early days of the pandemic in 2020,” Lightfoot said. She also urged people to get vaccinated, saying it’s the only way for life to return to some kind of normalcy and the best way to save lives.

The mayor’s office said more than 60 Chicago residents are being hospitalized with COVID each day and an average of 10 are dying from COVID daily. Most of Chicago’s COVID hospitalizations and deaths are people who are not vaccinated, the mayor’s office said.

“The solution is vaccine,” Lightfoot said.

On Monday, Illinois reported about 12,330 new COVID-19 cases — the highest daily total in more than a year. Much of that increase has been driven by the omicron variant, prompting fears of a winter surge.

Federal health officials announced Monday that omicron accounted for 73% of new infections last week, a nearly sixfold increase in only seven days.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported omicron’s prevalence is even higher in some parts of the U.S., with the variant responsible for an estimated 90% of new infections in the industrial Midwest, the New York area, the Southeast and the Pacific Northwest.

E.L. S.
4d ago

This is discrimination the same way it would be if someone had AIDS. You can't ask that question. I'm surprised no one made that argument yet.

Robert Sklare
4d ago

Welcome to the new Nazi Germany where five year old children need to show their papers to sit with their parents or just wait outside. Now it’s not segregation of blacks but people that can’t be vaccinated. Lightfoot just send them to a concentration camp.

whit
3d ago

Chicago’s new tourism slogan should be “Come to Chicago, you can’t go anywhere unless you’ve had the shot! And you will probably get shot.”

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Tips for a successful “Dry January”

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is almost a week into the new year, and some people are working on new health and fitness goals. For some, it is staying away from alcohol. Enter “Dry January.” Doctors with UW Health said that alcohol has been on a climbing during the pandemic, especially among women. Experts said […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois making COVID-19 antiviral medicine available this month

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Thursday that COVID-19 antiviral pills will be available in the state later this month. The pills, available as a prescription, can help prevent those with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 symptoms from becoming severely ill. Both pills, Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s Molnupiravir, will need to be taken […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford native loses everything in Colorado wildfire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford native Danny Pace lost everything when his home in Louisville, Colorado was destroyed in a wildfire. “Everything is just ashes,” he said. “It was just… everything is gone. Still burning, even.” The wildfire, which began last Thursday, has destroyed nearly 1,000 homes. Firefighters worked to extinguish it as winds reaching […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport School District announces remote learning Friday due to COVID-related staff shortages

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport School District announced Friday that all of their schools will be taking an adaptive pause from in person learning for the day due to COVID-related staff shortages. The school district posted on their Facebook account that Friday is a virtual attendance day for students. Chromebooks were sent to students […]
FREEPORT, IL
