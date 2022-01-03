Why the Science of Teaching Is Often Ignored

He title of a new book by Roosevelt Montás — Rescuing Socrates: How the Great Books Changed My Life and Why They Matter for a New Generation — pretty much speaks for itself. Montás, for a decade the director of the Center for the Core Curriculum at Columbia, weaves a compelling personal narrative together with a forceful argument that reading classic texts, even those originating in predominantly white, Eurocentric cultures, is an important opportunity for underserved students of color to transform themselves and transform the inequitable social structures within which they are embedded. To deny those students encounters with the texts that are the pillars of Western thought is to deny them the ability to reshape the way all of us think. “Far from being a pointless indulgence for the elite,” he writes, “liberal education is, in fact, the most powerful tool we have to subvert the hierarchies of social privilege that keep those who are down, down.”

