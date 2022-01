Laid-back yet lively, Brussels still happily flies under the radar of many a city breaker. There’s much more to the de facto European capital than head-turning brews, art nouveau gems and medieval marvels – though those have enduring appeal, too. A little scratch behind the institutional façade reveals hip boutiques, restaurants doing exciting things with local produce and a thriving art and music scene. A crop of distinctive, stylish boutique hotels means there’s no excuse for plumping for a grey and soulless chain. These are the best hotels in Brussels:Best for quirk: Vintage Hotel, Booking.comBest for staying in bed: Pillows...

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO