TV Series

Cobra Kai's William Zabka Reveals His Favorite Part of Johnny and Daniel's Tenuous Partnership

By Scott Huver
TVGuide.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Season 4 of Cobra Kai. Read at your own risk!]. Is Cobra Kai's Johnny Lawrence ready at last to wax on, wax off?. That's the most provocative opening question of the fourth season of Netflix's wildly popular update of The Karate Kid franchise: will Johnny...

www.tvguide.com

Decider.com

Yes, That Was Ralph Macchio’s Daughter Julia Macchio in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

The fourth season of Cobra Kai provided a slew of memorable moments. Some were musical — like Carrie Underwood’s surprising “Moment of Truth” cameo or Johnny’s Rocky-inspired “Burning Heart” training montage — while others (the final ten minutes of the Season 4 finale) have fans counting down the days until they can press play on Season 5. Yet one of the most surprising scenes from the fourth season was one we completely missed the first time around.
TV SERIES
lrmonline.com

BTS Photos and Stills of Carrie Underwood in Netflix’s Cobra Kai S4

Cobra Kai. Carrie Underwood as self in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2021. The cobra is out of the bag. With millions binged through the latest season of Netflix’s Cobra Kai, audiences got a surprise appearance from seven-time Grammy Award winner Carrie Underwood. The country singer...
TV SERIES
Collider

'Cobra Kai' Season 4: Carrie Underwood's Cameo Images Reveal Singer's Dojo Alliances

Cobra Kai pulled out all of the stops for its All Valley Tournament episode when country music star Carrie Underwood surprised audiences and took to the stage to jump start the event by singing “The Moment of Truth”. The song brought fans back to where it all began in the original 1984 film, The Karate Kid, where the tune was performed by Survivor while the credits rolled.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Paul Walter Hauser Was Late to His Own ‘Cobra Kai’ Pitch Meeting Because He Was Binging the Series

[This story contains spoilers for Cobra Kai season four.] Stingray is back — and Cobra Kai fans could not be more delighted. The fourth season of the wildly popular Netflix series dropped on New Year’s Eve and is already among the top titles on the platform globally, per Netflix’s own metrics. With the new season comes the return of fan-favorite Raymond, aka Stingray — played by award-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser — an eccentric goof who just wants to be in with the popular karate crowd, despite being far older and fairly out of place. Introduced in Cobra Kai season two, Stingray was absent...
TV SERIES
Polygon

What’s next for Cobra Kai after season 4?

Cobra Kai season 4 premiered on Friday on Netflix, and this year’s story arc and outcomes have us plenty optimistic for a strong season 5. Showrunners Hayden Schlossberg, Josh Heald, and Jon Hurwitz managed to cleanly extract everyone from the messy soap opera that wound up at the All-Valley Karate championship, leaving behind some clear good-versus-bad rivalries that should translate to fun and furious martial arts action in the next 10 episodes.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

William Zabka deserves an Emmy: He made Johnny Lawrence the heart and soul of Cobra Kai

"The Emmys aren’t until September, but I’m kicking off the Nominate Cobra Kai Movement now," says Lorraine Ali. "Season 4 of Netflix’s martial arts series, and more pointedly its lead William Zabka, should be top contenders in the comedy categories. If I could end this paragraph with a low roundhouse kick and knee strike to drive my point home, I would." Cobra Kai, she notes, may have landed a comedy series Emmy nomination last year, "but the action may have distracted voters from Cobra Kai’s strength as an inventive, cohesive series that over four seasons has refined its comedic rhythm like its characters have perfected their fighting skills. At the forefront of the charge is series lead and co-executive producer William Zabka" in reprising his rich-kid bully Johnny Lawrence role with his and Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso's Karate Kid fortunes reversed. "Johnny’s glacial self-improvement — two good deeds forward, three six-packs back — could have become a mere shtick in another performer’s hands," says Ali. "But Zabka has craftily pushed the stubborn character to grow without forfeiting Johnny’s dude-like essence. Though set in his ways, the All-Valley tournament champ is never the same from season to season, despite his penchant for Judas Priest cranked to 11 and Manwiches seasoned with beef jerky. He is the heart and soul of the show." Ali adds: "Thanks largely to Zabka, Cobra Kai is a comedy that needs to be taken seriously."
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
Game Informer Online

Cobra Kai Joins Fortnite In Celebration Of The Show's Fourth Season

Cobra Kai returns to Netflix for a fourth season tomorrow. The runaway hit show is based on The Karate Kid films of yesteryear, and even rekindles the feud between Daniel LaRusso (played by Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). We recently had the chance to play a mildly amusing Cobra Kai video game from developer Flux, and now we can show our love for the show with new skins in Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
CinemaBlend

Cobra Kai's Ralph Macchio On How The Show Has Impacted His View Of Karate Kid Part III

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 4. Read at your own risk!. Cobra Kai Season 4 has arrived, and with its arrival comes the return of one of the "Miyagi-verse" franchise’s key villains -- Terry Silver. Thomas Ian Griffith returned to play his character for the first time since 1989's The Karate Kid Part III, which was heavily panned by critics at the time. Co-lead Ralph Macchio has since admitted that he, too, wasn’t a fan of the movie, but his perspective changed with the latest season of the Netflix series.
TV SERIES
EW.com

What to Watch this Weekend: It's time for a showdown in Cobra Kai season 4

The fourth season of the beloved Karate Kid sequel series finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos — and, by extension, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) — joining forces to defeat Cobra Kai. The showdown will come at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament — and whichever dojo loses must close its doors for good. As Samantha (Mary Mouser) and Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) try to maintain the fragile dojo alliance, Robby (Tanner Buchanan) goes all in at Cobra Kai, while Kreese (Martin Kove) recruits The Karate Kid Part III's Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) to help step up the dojo's game. "Terry's been living a very full life, and he brings that to this Cobra Kai world — some of it will be for good, and some of it not so good," Griffith teased to EW. "I think he's going to cause a little trouble." Maybe more than a little. —Tyler Aquilina.
TV SERIES
lrmonline.com

Cobra Kai Season 4 Clips: Daniel and Johnny’s Different Teaching Styles

Season 4 of Cobra Kai is coming very soon and I can’t wait to dive in! I liked the first Karate Kid movie, but it’s this Netflix series that I’m nuts about. With just a few more days to wait, Netflix shared some clips of Cobra Kai Season 4 on December 28 and 29. Johnny and Daniel are switching students to prepare for the All Valley Karate Tournament and it’s hilarious how different these two senseis are.
TV SERIES
enstarz.com

Actor Ralph Macchio Reveals How Netflix's 'Cobra Kai' Season Four Perfected the Villain from 'The Karate Kid Part III'

By now, Ralph Macchio is synonymous with "Cobra Kai," a Netflix show that continues the stories of the characters from the "The Karate Kid" films. The actor, who plays main protagonist Daniel LaRusso, recently sat down with the Hollywood Reporter and spoke about how the recently-released fourth season was able to find its best villain yet in a character that was in the greatly maligned "The Karate Kid Part III."
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Cobra Kai Season 4 Review - The Leg's Been Swept

In a sea of '80s and '90s reboots, reimaginings, and continuations, there is typically a lot more failure than success. However, Netflix's Cobra Kai is the shining example of how to bring a classic IP to a new generation. Its first two seasons as a YouTube Original were a massive success, and after Netflix grabbed it for Season 3, the world knew about the greatness of the series.
TV SERIES
Collider

Jacob Bertrand Shares His Reaction to Hawk's Hawk in 'Cobra Kai' Season 4

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 4.]It happened. Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) lost his mohawk. Or perhaps I should rephrase; Eli lost his mohawk. After getting soaked by surprise sprinklers on the baseball diamond in Cobra Kai Season 4 Episode 4, Robby (Tanner Buchanan), Tory (Peyton List) and some of the other Cobra Kai students decide to stoop to an especially low form of payback. In Episode 5, they attack Eli in the tattoo parlor and shave off his mohawk.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

COBRA KAI Creators Reveal That Terry Silver's Return Has Been Planned Since Season 1

Fans have known since this past season of Cobra Kai that the maniacal villain Terry Silver, played by actor Thomas Ian Griffith, would be returning to this upcoming season of the series. He first appeared on The Karate Kid III, and a younger version of the character was featured in the backstory of John Kreese (Martin Kove) in the show’s third season. So it was only fitting that Silver return this season, but apparently, that’s been the plan since before the show began.
TV SERIES

