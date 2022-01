A person is dead following a shooting in Tampa Monday afternoon.

Tampa police said the shooting happened around 2:18 p.m. at the Riviera Apartments, 8400 block of Rio Bravo Ct. When officers arrived, they found a dead man on the property.

Riverhills Drive is closed between Ridgeway Rd. and 50th Street.

The shooting is under investigation.

